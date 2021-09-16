News

El-Rufai inaugurates Kaduna Road Safety Advisory Council

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has inaugurated the state Road Safety Advisory Council (SaRSAC), which he said was to guide a cohesive and efficient system to enhance the safety of the state. The governor said SaRSAC was to strengthen the giant strides that his administration had made towards enforcing traffic laws and returning sanity to Kaduna State roads.

The governor recalled that his administration developed the State Transport Policy in 2017, which he said gave rise to the establishment of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA), the Kaduna State Road Agency (KADRA) and the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA).

He said the Kaduna Urban Renewal Project was addressing the issues of safer mobility through massive road expansions and upgrades across the state to meet with global best practices and eliminate attendant hardship encountered by motorists as a result of bad roads.” Speaking just before inaugurating the 21 member council which would be chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, El Rufai said the advisory council would set state road safety targets and ensure coordination between states and local governments in achieving them.

