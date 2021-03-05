News

El-Rufai inaugurates Sanusi as board vice-chairman in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai, yesterday charged Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) to redouble its efforts in making the state the topmost investment destination in Nigeria. Speaking at the formal inauguration of the KADIPA board, Governor El- Rufai also formally welcomed the deposed Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to the board as vicechairman, thanking him for accepting to serve the people of the state. The governor said KADIPA had been an important and successful vehicle in the investment drive of the state, assisting since 2015 to attract over $2.1 billion in actual and pledged investments.

El-Rufai also said that KADIPA would be competing not just with other states in Nigeria for investments, but with all emerging markets, adding that the agency should not rest on its oars in its drive to attract businesses to the state. It will be recalled that the World Bank had rated Kaduna state as the best sub-national in its 2018 Ease of Doing Business ranking and in 2020, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) ranked the state as the first in the quantum of foreign direct investment attracted within the first six months of the year.

