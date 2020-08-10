Business

El-Rufai joins PwC Nigeria

Rukaiya El-Rufai has joined the elite partnership of PricewaterhouseCoopers Nigeria, making her the first person from the northern region to be elevated into such a position.

 

Other partners are Akinyemi Akingbade, Chioma Obaro, Kunle Amida, Olusola Adewole, Tosin Labeodan, Wura Olowofoyeku and Yinka Yusuf.

 

Prior to the admission, El- Rufai worked at the company as Associate Director of Risk Advisory and Head of Sustainability.

 

El-Rufai, as a partner of assurance services, would be overseeing functional sustainability and climate change issues within the public sector, as a window for inspirational leadership.

She studied accounting at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and obtained a Master of Public Policy from the Hertie School of Governance in Germany.

