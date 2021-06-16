News

El-Rufai: Kaduna's business friendly state, despite insecurity

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday disclosed that his administration had never relented in its commitment to attract investors to create jobs and develop the state.

 

The governor noted that in spite of the security challenges, the state has been consistent in promoting the ease of doing business, fast tracking approvals and reinforcing its credentials as a business-friendly state.

El Rufai, who made this known at a ground breaking ceremony, said: “As an industrial park, the Green Economic Zone will attract firms in the light manufacturing sector.”

 

The N15billion project, which is a collaboration between Kaduna State Government and KK Kingdom, will provide critical infrastructure to boost investments in the manufacturing sector, create jobs and reduce poverty in the state.

 

El-Rufai further said: “Such firms will create jobs as they industrialise the state, transfer skills and boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.”

 

While welcoming KK Kingdom to partner with Kaduna state to deliver the project, the governor also said the partnership will “build on the facilities that we have already provided such as the  power substation.”

 

According to him, the “collaboration with KK Kingdom is the sort of public- private partnership that Kaduna State Government constantly seeks for the development of the state.

 

“We expect KK Kingdom to complete the provision of roads, water reticulation, fibre optics and other infrastructure in the Green Economic Zone so that firms can begin operating there within the next two years,’’ he said

