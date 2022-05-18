El-Rufai lauds community leaders on peace

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, yesterday commended religious, traditional and community leaders and security agencies for their efforts in keeping the peace across the state.

Governor El-Rufai said the commendation became necessary following their sincere and spirited pursuit of peace interventions following the crisis in Sokoto over allegations of blasphemy by Deborah Samuel.

The governor in a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the commendation after a review of the security situation in the light of recent developments in the North.

He noted with satisfaction the dedication of these critical stakeholders to the cause of peace and security in the state.

The state government also appealed to parents to admonish their children and wards on the need for proper conduct, and to avoid actions that could be seized upon by mischief makers to create tension.

