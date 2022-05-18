News

El-Rufai lauds community leaders on peace

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, yesterday commended religious, traditional and community leaders and security agencies for their efforts in keeping the peace across the state.

 

Governor El-Rufai said the commendation became necessary following their sincere and spirited pursuit of peace interventions following the crisis in Sokoto over allegations of blasphemy by Deborah Samuel.

 

 

The governor in a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the commendation after a review of the security situation in the light of recent developments in the North.

 

He noted with satisfaction the dedication of these critical stakeholders to the cause of peace and security in the state.

 

The state government also appealed to parents to admonish their children and wards on the need for proper conduct, and to avoid actions that could be seized upon by mischief makers to create tension.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Invasion of Justice Odili’s house: Supreme Court reacts after three days

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

…says enough is enough of attacks on judicial officers, facilities Three days after the house of the number two ranking Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili was invaded, the apex court Tuesday condemned the act and stressed that the Judiciary should be treated with respect. The position of the court was contained in […]
News

Nigeria expects four patrol boats from Spain

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

After eight months of work, Nigeria is expected to take delivery of four inshore patrol boats from Spain as part of efforts to protect Nigeria’s coastal waters. The boats were being built by Grup Aresa Internacional, Spain for the Nigerian Navy. The company said that it had completed the first units of four Aresa 1,700 […]
News

Death toll in Benue strange disease hits 20

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

At least two more deaths have been recorded and many other victims of the strange disease ravaging Epeilo in Otukpa communities, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, have been recorded. This brought to 20, the number of people reported to have died of the disease.     The state government last week announced that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica