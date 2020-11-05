El-Rufai lifts curfew throughout Kaduna

The Kaduna State government yesterday approved the full relaxation of the 6p.m. to 6a.m. curfew imposed on all the 23 local government areas of the state. A statement from the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the “lifting of the curfew takes immediate effect.” The statement signed by the Commissioner, Hon. Samuel Aruwan said: “Heads of security agencies have been notified of the development.

In the meantime, vigorous patrols and security surveillance will continue. “It is worth reiterating that the Kaduna State government and security agencies will not condone acts which may lead to a breakdown of law and order, in any guise. “Citizens are encouraged to go about their lawful activities, and to report any observed threats, suspicious movements and security breaches to the Kaduna State Security Operations”.

