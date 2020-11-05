News

El-Rufai lifts curfew throughout Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Kaduna State government yesterday approved the full relaxation of the 6p.m. to 6a.m. curfew imposed on all the 23 local government areas of the state. A statement from the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the “lifting of the curfew takes immediate effect.” The statement signed by the Commissioner, Hon. Samuel Aruwan said: “Heads of security agencies have been notified of the development.

In the meantime, vigorous patrols and security surveillance will continue. “It is worth reiterating that the Kaduna State government and security agencies will not condone acts which may lead to a breakdown of law and order, in any guise. “Citizens are encouraged to go about their lawful activities, and to report any observed threats, suspicious movements and security breaches to the Kaduna State Security Operations”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze, Umahi to Igbo businessmen: Invest in South-East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, ABAKALIKI

Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Chairman South- East Governors’ Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday called on people of the zone to invest in the region.   Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo and Umahi spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during Ebonyi Business forum and signing of business agreement with Chief Executive Officers of […]
News

End SARS protests: Minister worried, demands protection for activists

Posted on Author Reporter

*Speaks with injured student, picks up medical bill *Police deny shooting protester   Following reports of tear-gassing and an alleged shooting of a protester in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Saturday, demanding the end of SARS, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has called on the residents of Ogbomoso to remain calm, steadfast and […]
News

APC crisis: More confusion as Giadom, Eta jostle for power

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

More confusion crept into the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday as two factional leaders jostled for control of the machinery of power in the party. While one of the claimants to the Acting National Chairmanship position, Chief Victor Giadom announced that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party will hold […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: