El-Rufai mourns as gunmen kill pastor in Zangon-Kataf

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A pastor with Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Kaduna State, Rev. Silas Yakubu Ali, has been reportedly murdered by gunmen.

 

The killing took placein Kiboricommunity, nearAsha- Awuce, Zangon-Kataf Local GovernmentAreaof thestate. Ali left home on Saturday and his body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday after he was declared missing by family members.

 

Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who condemned the killing, called for calm and told the police to bring the cleric’s killer to book. In a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, “The governor expressed deep sadness at the report of the killing, which he described as horrifying and cruel. The governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

