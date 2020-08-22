News

El-Rufai: MURIC chides NBA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) yesterday described the withdrawal of the invitation to Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference as “parochial, myopic and jejune”. MURIC’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, said the NBA, as a learned group should know better; adding that it was high level prejudice. The statement reads: “The NBA yesterday removed the name of El-Rufai from the list of speakers at its 2020 Virtual Annual General Conference. I describe NBA’s action as parochial, myopic and jejune. It is high level prejudice. NBA as a group of learned literati should know better.

Our Reporters

News

Kashamu: Family restricts attendance for eighth-day Fidau prayer

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of the eighthday fidau prayers for the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, members of his family have said physical attendance at the gathering, scheduled for tomorrow, would be based strictly on invitation. In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the daughter of the deceased, Mrs Sherifatu Kashamu- Ademakinwa on behalf of the Shodipe Kashamu […]
News Top Stories

NCAA, NAMA, airlines, others meet on int’l flight resumption

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A committee made up of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Airport Security Committee, Ground Handlers Association, Department of State Services (DSS), Freight Forwarders Association, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Committee and […]
News

Okunbo to Edo politicians: Take a cue from ex-President Jonathan

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Business mogul and philanthropist, Hosa Okunbo, has advised politicians in Edo State to take a cue from former President Goodluck Jonathan’s statement that; “No blood of any citizen is worth the ambition of any politician.” Okunbo stated this in Benin ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.   He bemoaned the current […]

