El-Rufai: MURIC chides NBA

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) yesterday described the withdrawal of the invitation to Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference as “parochial, myopic and jejune”. MURIC’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, said the NBA, as a learned group should know better; adding that it was high level prejudice. The statement reads: “The NBA yesterday removed the name of El-Rufai from the list of speakers at its 2020 Virtual Annual General Conference. I describe NBA’s action as parochial, myopic and jejune. It is high level prejudice. NBA as a group of learned literati should know better.
