El-Rufai: Nigeria at critical crossroads, we must get right leadership in 2023

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai has said Nigeria at present is at a critical crossroads, adding that the people must elect the right leaders in 2023 to take the country to the next level.

 

The governor spoke when All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, visited him in Kaduna to commiserate with him over the recent attack on a Kaduna-bound train. He said the challenges presently bedevilling the country are human, adding that they were not intractable and could be solved.

 

“We need a society that can be just and equitable where no group of people will lord it over others,” he said. Governor el-Rufai also harped on the presidential aspiration of Asíwájú Tinubu, saying: “We are aware of your aspiration to lead this country. We look forward to further engagements on this.” He thanked Asíwájú Tinubu for the visit and for coming to commiserate with the state. “We appreciate you. Thank you.”

 

Meanwhile, the APC National Leader has donated N50 million to the victims of last Monday’s train attack in Kaduna. Tinubu said the N50 million donated was to assist Kaduna State Government in rehabilitating and catering for the wellbeing of the train attack victim’s.

 

According to the presidential aspirant: “We are facing the current challenges seriously and we have to do more. Nigeria bleeds on behalf of everybody.

We need to fight the terrorism with all our energy and whatever we have. It’s not shameful for people to be poor, but it’s unacceptable to accept poverty as a norm. It’s shameful to be callous, wicked and is a bully or terror to instil fear in humanity and it’s not acceptable.”

 

