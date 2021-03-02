el-Rufai: Nigeria is a federal republic in name, but unitary in practice

…says governors at receiving end of insecurity

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, was one of the lead speakers at the recent maiden “Urgent Conversations, a programme organised by Radio Now 95.3 in Lagos. He spoke on the state of the nation and how to urgently rescue Nigeria from the brink of failure, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

It appears that there are some smart people in government but there is still this disconnect in getting things done by them. What could be responsible for this?

We are governors and there are 36 of us. We can only be held fully accountable for our states. There are certain things governors cannot do. Some of these things we alluded to by saying we don’t control security agencies.

You are the chief security officer, but you can call the commissioner of Police but if the Inspector General of Police (IGP) says don’t talk to the governor, then that is it. In five and half years as governor of Kaduna State I have had eight commissioners of Police in the state.

They are just posted and they spent on the average seven to eight months and the state government has virtually no say in their postings and others. How can you have proper security management if you change your frontline security agents every seven to eight months? So, when people talk of the government, they forget that there are several governments in Nigeria.

It is important to locate responsibilities where it is. As state governors, we are responsible for education, health and social development. We have a lot to do there. So, when education fails, no point blaming President Muhammadu Buhari. When health fails at the primary and secondary level, there is no point talking to the President, it is us as governors.

There are things that are beyond us. I have mentioned that we want state police. Only the National Assembly can give us state police, there is nothing we can do. And these senators and House of Representatives members were elected from states, and they were elected with our help and support.

But when they get to Abuja, they can grow large hair and refused to cut their hair for two years and they start thinking something else. I had one like that, I got him out. So, minerals and petroleum resources should be vested in the states.

How does the National Assembly come in into these proposals?

Only the National Assembly can amend the constitution and the states Assembly can support it. The National Assembly can only do it if civil societies, citizens and the media come out to say these proposals will make Nigeria better. We want states to have more responsibilities, so that we can be held more accountable. This is what is contained in the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on true federalism and I just took three examples from it. The reason why I said we need state police now, we need a decentralised judiciary now, and we need the divesting of mines and minerals in states now is because if we don’t do it this year, by next year, 2022, everything will be politicized.

Our system of checks and balances between the executive, judiciary and legislature and other tiers of government, sometimes confuses people into thinking that there is one government; there isn’t. When we complain about security architecture; it is clearly the Federal Government’s responsibility to fix. As state governors, we can only support the Federal Government.

For instance, two or three years ago, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum took the decision to take $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account, which we owned about 60 to 70 per cent to give to the Nigerian military, so that they can buy armament for security forces.

We initiated it as state governors because we are at the receiving end of these security failures. So, there are some things we can do and there are some things that are beyond us. I believe that we must stop the blame or looking for who to blame. Everyone has a grudge; everyone can say this or that on the issue.

`This is the opportunity because everyone in Nigeria feels this sense of crisis. This is the time to do these things so that Nigeria can be structured better and we can begin to pass responsibility down and hold people accountable without any confusion.

And then, perhaps, we can attract some people into politics and government. It is easy to sit outside and say government should do this or that. When the best people are not in politics and government, we will continue to have sub-optimal outcomes.

What are your thoughts on the state of the nation, especially as it concerns insecurity?

It is an understatement to say that Nigeria is in one of its most difficult moments. The genuine fears for their lives and property felt by many citizens across the country need to be assuaged, along with urgent steps to stop the attacks, relieve human misery and rebuild collective trust and will to jointly confront and defeat the criminals that menace us all.

This moment of peril is compounded by an avalanche of extreme rhetoric, ethnic profiling and fake news that only ignite passion without comforting the afflicted, nor offering a way out. Leaders and all responsible persons must show compassion to our compatriots that have been affected while calming nerves.

Banditry is a national problem, with victims from all parts of the country, and we should address it with a common resolve and not further delight the felons by letting them divide us. It is regrettable that banditry has been allowed to develop a nationwide footprint.

Can you share the Kaduna State experience on insecurity as it concerns banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping?

In 2015, we in Kaduna State inherited a crime mix of mainly rural banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping, along with the menace of urban gangs. In parts of the southern senatorial district of the state, communal clashes with ethno-religious complications have been the norm for over three decades.

Many livestock holders and farmers had abandoned their farms, either because the bandits had stolen their assets or out of fear for their lives. We identified the Kamuku-Kuyambana forest range, running from Niger State through Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State and across most of the North-West states, as the major bandit enclave. We initiated discussions with our neighbours and the governors developed a shared appreciation of the problem and decided to try and solve it.

With remarkable unanimity, the governors of the North-West states and Niger State jointly provided the funding of a military operation for which the Federal Government committed its military assets. The military operations in the Birnin Gwari axis decimated the bandits and heralded a massive reduction in cattle rustling. But the relief proved sadly momentary.

With the military operations not becoming continuous or simultaneous in all states, the bandits regrouped and intensified kidnappings in rural communities, highways and on the fringes of major population areas. Banditry is badly hurting our rural economy, driving farmers off the land, stealing their cattle, kidnapping them and their families for ransom, and often killing them. About a third of our 23 local governments are affected by these crimes.

The locus of banditry in the last 15 months has been in the northern and central senatorial districts of our state. Bandits have also complicated the communal clashes that blighted lives in parts of the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District in the latter half of 2020.

Thanks to some courageous leadership at the grassroots, a community-based peace process in Zangon-Kataf and Jema’a local government areas is helping to reduce communal tensions and incline the communities towards exclusively peaceful way of resolving differences.

What are the lessons this Kaduna State experience can teach us as a country and also inform our response at the federal level?

I am telling the story of our experience in Kaduna State to remind everyone that our people are victims of these criminals and to illustrate that we feel the pains of victims in other parts of the country. Our experience also teaches us a few things which should inform our responses. The Nigerian state has not jealously and consistently protected its prerogatives and status as the leviathan, the ultimate guarantor of security, the protector of rights and the promoter of the rule of law. That is why its power is being challenged, in a frighteningly sustained manner by a phalanx of armed non-state actors.

Our national level security response to these challenges has been uncoordinated and ineffective in wiping out the threats. None of the military services nor other security agencies has been suitably expanded in numbers and equipment for over a decade since the insurgency in the North-East pushed things to a new low. This country does not have enough soldiers, uniformed police and secret police to project state power across its vast swathes, particularly the forests. The limited number of boots on the ground are not well equipped and are significantly lacking in the technology that can make their limited numbers matter a lot less.

Also, the justice system operates with ethos and at a pace that do not reflect the fragility of the situation and the urgency to demonstrate that the rule of law is meaningful. Prosecutions take so long that many citizens assume that the criminals have long been released, encouraging criminal conduct, and raising the dangerous appeal of illegal self-help. Similarly, the subnational levels, that is the states and local governments combined, have limited hard power but considerable options and scope for the exercise of softpower which require for its effectiveness the looming shadow of credible coercive power.

Notions of a common humanity, not to talk of a common citizenship are not as widely or deeply shared as it would appear. Identity politics holds sway. This reflects the absence of an elite consensus about who we are and how we should live together.

Do you think these challenges are surmountable?

We can overcome these debilitations. Nigeria is not the only diverse country in the world; neither are we the only federation. We are not the only country cobbled together by accidents of history. We are more integrated than we think, and there are many shared stories of triumph and tragedy.

There are fault lines, but we can be rational about managing and navigating them; we can be conscious and deliberate about overcoming some of them while rendering those that remain less toxic. In Kaduna State, we are implementing a project that conceives livestock production as a viable business, rather than a culture. We are working with a global dairy giant Arla of Denmark to deliver a project that sedentarises herders, in a community with roads, veterinary clinics, schools and health facilities.

Arla of Denmark is the commercial and technical manager of this project, called the Damau Milk Project, based in one of our 14 grazing reserves located in Kubau local government area. This project would deliver better life chances for the herders, create new businesses and remove a perennial source of conflict. We hope to replicate this project across more of the grazing reserves in the state.

So, where do we start and what are the approaches to adopt?

In my view, we must approach organising our country as a deliberate task, beginning with a collective decision regarding what sort of society we intend to be and the means of attaining it.

That collective decision manifests in elite consensus, and it would include an understanding of the medley of measures required to make it happen. It may involve a set of drastic actions to signal a firm direction and some more medium to long term measures that require patient nurturing.

Based on elite consensus, managed under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, China went in 40 years from poverty to first world status, lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty and making the country the second largest economy in the world. Nigeria does not have to remain mired in an identity bind. Rather than leaving its peoples moored to the past, we can create a shared vision of a new future.

We require an elite consensus to take the poison out of identity politics and emphasise personal qualities, including competence, application and responsibility. We must be pragmatic in economic and political choices, choosing what is efficient above what is popular, caring more for results than the drama of ethno-religious entrepreneurs.

Elite consensus is critical in nation-building. How can this be galvanized?

Elite consensus must include agreement to the commitment to the rule of law and quick dispensation of justice, common citizenship; Meritocracy and equal opportunity; prioritisation of human development, respect for diversity and protection of citizenship rights guaranteed by the constitution and devolution of powers to return the nation to the true federation of our founding fathers.

You served as the chairman of the APC Committee on True Federalism. Can any of the proposals come handy if urgently implemented?

The APC Committee on True Federalism proposed significant devolution of powers between the national government and the 36 states. We recommended that about 10 items be transferred from the Exclusive to the Concurrent List and therefore fall under the control of both the states and federal government. I will dwell on three of the issues that I believe are critical to the immediate needs of the country to pull back from the brink.

First, is the imperative for federal, state and community police; vesting control of oil and gas, mines and minerals other than offshore in the Continental Shelf and Extended Economic Zone in the states with royalties and taxes payable to the Federation Account, and rectifying the anomaly of a federation that has a more or less unitary judiciary.

I am firmly convinced that restructuring on the lines proposed by our committee is a nation-building opportunity. It would allow states that states to exercise consequential powers, assume more responsibilities and control resources to enable them deliver better outcomes for those they govern.

What are your immediate recommendation and action points for the federal and state governments, with the support of civil society and all well-meaning Nigerians?

Implement the three key devolution proposals outlined above. Give us state police now. Vest all minerals in the states now, and decentralise our judiciary now, not later.

Be emphatic about the right of every citizen to security, freedom of movement and rights of residence, and that the choice of livelihoods must conform to the laws of the land. Identify, focus on and deal decisively with all state and non-state actors engaged in conduct that amounts to challenging the supremacy of the Nigerian state and our constitution without ethnic profiling or discriminatory treatment.

Provide immediate and enhanced funding to acquire advanced equipment, armament and ordinance for the armed forces, police, security and paramilitary agencies by drawing down from various ‘rainy day’ federation funds. Implement the national livestock transformation plan already produced four years ago to enable accelerated investment in modern animal husbandry incorporating the rapid sedentarisation of herders in known locations.

Aggressive reduction of the cost of governance at federal, state and local government levels through merger of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with similar mandates and functions, and a nationwide freeze on creation of any new administrative, regulatory or executive bodies for the foreseeable future. Forge national consensus now, not later, to collect more taxes at both Federal and State levels to be viable.

This means we must stop pretending that the regulated levels of monetary policy rates, exchange rate, prices of petrol and electricity, and salaries of the public sector are realistic, sustainable and will lead us to the Promised Land.

As leaders, our obligation is to turn Nigeria’s moment of peril into a breakthrough moment, a time to stand together and drag the Nigerian state to modernity, imbued with a capacity to exercise robust control of security that is uncompromising in its prerogatives and has an ability to protect rights, lives and livelihoods. Let us make a rational decision that we would be defined by what we achieve in common. Many youths got involved in politics in the

2019 general election based on the not-tooyoung- to-run provision but weren’t successful at the polls. What could be adduced to this seemingly setback for the youths?

Young people think because the Not Too Young To Run Bill has been passed, they will join a political party yesterday; they will go for election tomorrow. It won’t work that way. You must not come into any organization with a sense of entitlement. We were once young too; we walked through the ladder to get to where we are.

Go into the party, wait and you will get there. It is not going to happen in one election cycle. I have said before that what happened was that the Fourth Republic started wrongly because the best people kept away.

Once the not-so-good people got in, they will try to bring people like them and be entrenched. But it takes time and several election cycles to dislodge them. However, they can be dislodged faster if youths come in large number as party members and begin to push for progressive and productive ideas.

Nobody gives up power easily, don’t expect magic overnight. But since the youths are going to live for another 50 to 60 years, they have more at stake in the future of this country than me because I have fewer years than them. The youths must not be discouraged, they must go in there and wait for their time.

Do you think the structure of political parties in the country allows youths and other honest Nigerians to be part of the process?

Political parties are organizations and depending on the leadership and membership of the organization, the party will be functional or dysfunctional. I am of the view that the reason why we have the sort of parties we have now in this Fourth Republic, which essentially are platforms rather than ideologically consistent organization.

We need to look at the nature of the emergence of the Fourth Republic and what happened before. Many people after the death of the late General Sani Abacha in 1998 didn’t believe that the military will leave and this is because of the endless transition programmes the country went through. Maybe, by then, the better people and more honest politicians got exhausted and dropped by the wayside. So, in 1999, I was in General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s government- I was part of the designers of the transition.

One of the decisions General Abubakar took was to cancel all the Abacha parties and start a new process. This is just to give some confidence that we are going to handover and we will leave in one year. But I think the best people in Nigeria, the professionals and bright guys, those that really believe politics is about service, kept away.

Once those first sets of governors and others went in, it is very difficult to dislodge them. I am of the view that these two parties, in spite of the scenarios, will survive. I think the Nigerian elite are very good at negotiating a truce. I think the only way is that good people must offer themselves for public service and suffer the indignities that we all suffer every day, we get abused, we get insulted, we get accused but we must have our best people in public service, we must have our best people in politics; we should not have them in banks, in telecom companies, in oil companies, in civil societies protesting. Protesting will take you nowhere unless you have a seat at the table.

The most important table is that political table. I got into government in a technocratic way; I didn’t get into government to be appointed minister because of politics. I was appointed because the President liked me and thought I could do the job. But I realised after that, politics trumps everything.

So, you are saying Nigerians should join political parties to be part of selection process for candidates for elections?

My call to Nigerians is if you want to see better governance, be part of the selection process of those that offer themselves for public service and politics. And the only way to do so is to join political parties and be active and influence the leadership that emerges in the political parties which usually influences the leadership that are offered for election.

There is no other way, there is no shortcut to it. I appeal to young Nigerians, comfortable Nigerians – because public service pay is very poor. So, comfortable Nigerians should leave what they are doing; the pastors and imams that have made money, the bankers, the telecoms guys, leave that thing, come and make Nigeria work, because if it doesn’t work, you will not sleep at night no matter how much money you have made.

I believe that there is hope, I believe if we have more and more young people, we have five million of them attaining the age of 18 every year, they can come and overwhelm the parties and chase out old men like me and take over but they must come; they cannot stand by the sidelines and keep criticising. Any fool can criticize anything. Solutions are what this country needs and you can only propose this solution, fight for them in the system.

Do you have a mechanism within your party, the APC, in calling the President to question and probably sanction on performance in office? Can the House of Assembly take similar measures against the governors?

Unfortunately, we are not just a textbook democracy, we are product of our culture and the way we were brought up and the various hierarchies that bound us.

There are certain things that we cannot do today in Nigeria. I am just being honest. It is highly unlikely that at any point, any state House of Assembly will assemble itself and go to a governor and say Mr. Governor, you are not doing very well and we are going to impeach you. It doesn’t work that way.

The political process and culture here are not like the one in the House of Common in the United Kingdom. This is not likely to happen but over time, good people should come into politics, withstand the frustration and insult, stay there so that the good people will have the critical mass to dislodge the opportunist politicians. It will take a long time and it may not happen in one election cycle, but let us start and push.

Having said that, I believe that by the time we are able to implement the three things I proposed this year by the grace of God, we will all see a completely different country because more and more people will focus on their states and see opportunities in their states rather than fight for a place at the table at the federal level. I think the biggest problem we have as a country is that the country is a federal republic in name but unitary in practice. The Federal Government is too powerful; there is so much resources and rent available to fight over.

The size and the might of the federal government, coupled with its being overstretched is part of the reason why everyone wants to come to Abuja. And to get there, you need to push identity as your tool rather than competence, capacity and delivery. But if we reduce these things and give the states more power, resources and accountability, you will see more people not wanting to come to Abuja but forced to develop their states. I think that will solve the problem.

Like this: Like Loading...