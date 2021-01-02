News

El-Rufai pardons 12 prisoners

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday ordered the release of 12 convicts in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 212 of the constitution, on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, stated that the pardoned convicts comprised 10 people who were serving sentences of three years and above, “with six months or less to serve.” Adekeye further said the other two convicts that were pardoned ‘‘were convicts who were released on the ground of age.’’

He said: “Gabriel Olugbenga was convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for culpable homicide on June 23, 2016. He is 60 years old. He has six months left to serve and he was expected to be released on June 23, 2021.” The statement further said that Tunde Ikuenaya was imprisoned on November 16, 2017, for four years for criminal misappropriation, adding that: “He is 64 years old and he was expected to be released on March 16, 2021.”

