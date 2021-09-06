El-Rufai: Plateau, Kaduna move to end border communities’ attacks

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has said that he was collaborating with his Plateau State counterpart, Governor Simon Lalong, to set up a joint security committee that would work to overcome the securitychallengesfacing the two states as well as endthe attacks onborder communities of the two states.

El-Rufai stated this while speaking with jour- nalists yesterday after he visited Governor Simon Lalong at his residence in Jos to commiserate with the state over the recent loss of lives.

“The reason why i visited Plateau State today is in addition to commiserate with the state and also discuss common strategies on managing our borders and again set up a joint committee for the two states to be working on daily basis to end the incessants attacks on border communities”.

Like this: Like Loading...