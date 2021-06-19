News

El-Rufai: Political appointees not to blame for bloated personnel cost

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comments Off on El-Rufai: Political appointees not to blame for bloated personnel cost

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has denied speculations that political appointees in his administration were responsible for the bloated personnel cost of the state government. This was as he also said the state had started implementing its rightsizing policy by disengaging 99 political appointees, but that it was yet to sack any civil servant. The governor disclosed that only agencies connected to the local government system had sacked their staff and that these include the 23 local government councils, SUBEB and the Primary Health Care Board. El-Rufai who made the disclosure at a media chat with Kaduna-based broadcast journalists on Thursday night, explained that the disengaged political appointees constituted 30% of political office holders.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

School feeding: Kwara begins screening of 4,500 food vendors

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Kwara State government yesterday commenced a week-long medical screening exercise for 4,500 food vendors ahead of the official take-off of its Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the state.   “We are screening 4,500 food vendors across the 16 local government areas for students of Primaries One to Six.   The Federal Government will […]
News Top Stories

FG: Nigeria’s debt portfolio to hit N38.68trn in 2021

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…proposes N162bn Sukuk fund for 45 roads Minister: Why there’re abandoned road projects   Nigeria’s total public debt stock comprising the external and domestic debt of the Federal and State Governments  and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will rise to N38.68 trillion by December 2021.   Minister of Finance, Budget and National Plan-ning, Zainab Ahmed, […]
News

WHO certifies Nigeria free of polio virus

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

After months of certification processes, Nigeria was yesterday declared free of wild polio virus by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after three consecutive years of non-record of wild polio outbreak in any part of the country. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in February, some experts were afraid some hiccups might […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica