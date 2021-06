El-Rufai: Political appointees not to blame for bloated personnel cost

After months of certification processes, Nigeria was yesterday declared free of wild polio virus by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after three consecutive years of non-record of wild polio outbreak in any part of the country. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in February, some experts were afraid some hiccups might […]

The Kwara State government yesterday commenced a week-long medical screening exercise for 4,500 food vendors ahead of the official take-off of its Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the state. “We are screening 4,500 food vendors across the 16 local government areas for students of Primaries One to Six. The Federal Government will […]

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has denied speculations that political appointees in his administration were responsible for the bloated personnel cost of the state government. This was as he also said the state had started implementing its rightsizing policy by disengaging 99 political appointees, but that it was yet to sack any civil servant. The governor disclosed that only agencies connected to the local government system had sacked their staff and that these include the 23 local government councils, SUBEB and the Primary Health Care Board. El-Rufai who made the disclosure at a media chat with Kaduna-based broadcast journalists on Thursday night, explained that the disengaged political appointees constituted 30% of political office holders.

