El-Rufai: Political appointees not to blame for bloated personnel cost

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has denied speculations that political appointees in his administration were responsible for the bloated personnel cost of the state government. This was as he also said the state had started implementing its rightsizing policy by disengaging 99 political appointees, but that it was yet to sack any civil servant. The governor disclosed that only agencies connected to the local government system had sacked their staff and that these include the 23 local government councils, SUBEB and the Primary Health Care Board. El-Rufai who made the disclosure at a media chat with Kaduna-based broadcast journalists on Thursday night, explained that the disengaged political appointees constituted 30% of political office holders.

Like this: Like Loading...