El-Rufai presents N237.52bn 2021 Budget to Kaduna Assembly

Negedu KADUNA Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday presented a draft budget of N237 billion for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The governor said the draft budget reflected his government’s commitment to promote equal opportunity, accelerate human capital development and attain fiscal viability. He noted that the budget proposals had taken into account the economic uncertainty unleashed by Covid-19, assuring that the draft budget was underlined by fiscal realism.

 

“Despite the subsisting dangers from the Covid-19 pandemic, life must continue, and we must strive to manage the situation as best we can and make progress wherever possible,’’ he assured. Governor El-Rufai, who made this known while presenting the draft 2021 ‘Budget of Recovery’ to the Assembly, disclosed that the document proposed N157.56 billion as capital expenditure and N79.96 billion as recurrent expenses, a 66 per cent to 34 per cent capital to recurrent ratio.

 

The governor explained that the 2021 budget proposal retained the government’s commitment to education and health as the principal drivers of human capital development. “In 2021, we propose to spend N59.59 billion on education (about 25 per cent of the budget), N35.78 billion or 15 per cent on health and N55.1 billion or 23 per cent on infrastructure. These three sectors are taking 63 per cent  of the total proposed budget.

 

“A sum of N124 billion, almost 79 per cent of the capital budget of N157.56 billion is allocated to the economic and social sectors. This preserved the ability to maintain investment levels in education and health, while continuing projects in the urban renewal programmes,’’ he added. El-Rufai said since 2015, the government had pumped record levels of capital investment into the state.

 

“In 2019, Kaduna State achieved 97.5 per cent budget performance for capital expenditure, spending N148.57 billion of the N152.33 billion budgeted. This is more than twice the erstwhile record of capital spending of over N62 billion in 2016,’’ he said. The governor expressed gratitude to the state House of Assembly for the partnership that had enabled the government to anchor many of its reform measures in new laws.

 

“The close to 100 new laws enacted since 2015, include legislation to institutionalise reforms in public finances, procurement, taxation, child welfare and protection, investment promotion, scholarships, youth capacity building and residency, among others. The new laws also created a geographic information service and an internal revenue service,’’ he said.

