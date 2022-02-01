News

El-Rufai receives security report today

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs is expected to present the fourth quarter of the 2021 security report to Governor Nasir El- Rufai on Tuesday.

 

A statement by Commissioner Samuel Aruwan said the vent will take place at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

 

Aruwan said: “The ministry has introduced openness into the reportage of security incidents with daily updates, quarterly reports and annual reports.

 

“This reflects both a commitment to transparency and the strength of the relationship the ministry has built with security agencies who trust it to responsibly handle security data.

 

“The ministry has itself become a consistent source of information to the security agencies   through its Operations Room which is open 24 hours to receive reports from citizens.”

 

According to him, the reports provide a factbased assessment of the security challenges facing the state.

 

Militant attacks in the state have claimed scores of lives and property. Kaduna South is worse hit, with criminal gangs continuing their killing spree despite a heavy deployment of soldiers and police.

 

