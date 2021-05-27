News

El-Rufai sacks 19 political appointees

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the sack of 19 political appointees in his administration. A statement from the Governor’s office said the sack was the first phase of public servants, who will depart the administration in continuation of “rightsizing the workforce”.

The statement signed by the spokesman forthe governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, said the affected officials include, two Special Advisers, a Deputy Chief of Staff and severalSpecialAssistants “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has thanked the departing officials for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours,” the statement further said. According to the statement, Bala Yunusa Mohammed, Deputy Chief of Legislative Staff (DCOSL), Halima Musa Nagogo, Special Assistant to DCOSL and Umar Abubakar, another Special Assistant to DCOSL, are among those affected.

The statement further said that Ben Kure, Special Adviser Political, Mustapha Lynda Nyusha and Jamilu Gwarzala Dan Mutum, Special Assistants to the Special Adviser Political will also exit the service, including Umar Haruna, a Special Assistant Political. The list of those affected also include Special Adviser Social Development Zainab Shehu, Special Assistant to the Special Adviser Stephen Hezron and Mohammed Bello Shuaibu, Senior Special Assistant Stakeholders Relations, including Senior Special Assistant on Youth Aliyu Haruna. Also on the list are Halima Idris, Special Assistant Creative Arts, Engr Aliyu Alhaji Salihu, Director General of Public Procurement Authority, Special Assistant Community Relations Ashiru Zuntu and Saida Sa’ad, a Senior Special Assistant.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kalu seeks China’s assistance in fight against insurgency

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, solicited the support of the Peoples Republic of China in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria.   Kalu, made the request when he hosted the Ambassador- Designate of the Peoples Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun, who paid him a courtesy visit at […]
News Top Stories

Military to officers: No room for mutiny, disloyalty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The military high command has warned officers and personnel against acts of disloyalty, reminding them of the oath of allegiance and total loyalty to constituted authority in the country. While warning against acts that constituted mutiny, the Armed  Forces of Nigeria renewed its mandate “to suppress insurrection and act in aid of civil authorities to […]
News

Insecurity: Nigeria has never had it this bad, Alaafin

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

…harps on restructuring as panacea to societal ills The Alaafin of Oyo, his Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Sunday decried the security situation in the country, saying that Nigeria has never had it this bad.   In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists, the monarch likened the current situation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica