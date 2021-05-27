El-Rufai sacks 19 political appointees

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the sack of 19 political appointees in his administration. A statement from the Governor’s office said the sack was the first phase of public servants, who will depart the administration in continuation of “rightsizing the workforce”.

The statement signed by the spokesman forthe governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, said the affected officials include, two Special Advisers, a Deputy Chief of Staff and severalSpecialAssistants “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has thanked the departing officials for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours,” the statement further said. According to the statement, Bala Yunusa Mohammed, Deputy Chief of Legislative Staff (DCOSL), Halima Musa Nagogo, Special Assistant to DCOSL and Umar Abubakar, another Special Assistant to DCOSL, are among those affected.

The statement further said that Ben Kure, Special Adviser Political, Mustapha Lynda Nyusha and Jamilu Gwarzala Dan Mutum, Special Assistants to the Special Adviser Political will also exit the service, including Umar Haruna, a Special Assistant Political. The list of those affected also include Special Adviser Social Development Zainab Shehu, Special Assistant to the Special Adviser Stephen Hezron and Mohammed Bello Shuaibu, Senior Special Assistant Stakeholders Relations, including Senior Special Assistant on Youth Aliyu Haruna. Also on the list are Halima Idris, Special Assistant Creative Arts, Engr Aliyu Alhaji Salihu, Director General of Public Procurement Authority, Special Assistant Community Relations Ashiru Zuntu and Saida Sa’ad, a Senior Special Assistant.

