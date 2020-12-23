El-Rufai sacks Education Secretaries, others

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has removed the Education Secretaries of all the 23 local government areas in the state. Also shown the door is the General Manager of Community and Social Development Agency(CSDA). A statement from the office of the Governor said the development and personnel adjustments were in order to “reinvigorate governance Eastand deepen reforms in the education sector in Kaduna State.”

The statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday, said that “the General Manager of Community and Social Development Agency(CSDA) has been removed and the Education Secretaries of all the 23 local government have been relieved of their appointments.”

The statement said that Mrs Saude Amina Atoyebi has been appointed as the acting General Manager of CSDA, adding that ’’she will combine this responsibility with her role as Head of the State Social Investment Office until a new GM is recruited through a competitive, advertised process. ‘

