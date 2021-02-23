El-Rufai set to launch Kaduna Social Policy framework

Baba Negedu KADUNA Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, is set to launch the State Social Protection Policy aimed at providing a framework for social protection initiatives being presently implemented in the state.

The State Focal Person on the Social Investment Programmes, Mrs. Saude Amina Atoyebi, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. She said the launch would take place at the Council Chambers of the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, but other guests would also take part virtually.

Atoyebi, who lauded Governor El-Rufai for being one of the few states governors in the country to enact the policy, recalled that the State Executive Council (SEC) had earlier passed the Social Protection Policy in August 2020, adding that the launch was to formally bring the policy into the public domain.

“The main goal of the policy is to ensure that residents of Kaduna State, particularly vulnerable groups, are afforded a life of dignity through programmes which are implemented in a fair and transparent manner,’’ she said.

Atoyebi thanked the state Steering Committee on Social Investments, with the support of social protection experts from Save the Children International and UNICEF, for fine-tuning the policy, despite the numerous challenges.

She also recognised the role of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which provided major technical support for the policy development through its Child Development Grant Programme

