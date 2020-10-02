El-Rufai sets free 25 prisoners in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai yesterday set free 25 prisoners in Kaduna in commemoration of the Independence day celebration of the country. At least 10 other inmates had their prison sentences reduced based on the recommendations of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy in the state. This was as the governor advised Nigerians to focus on a new national consensus, collective goals of citizenship, the rule of law and diversity as well as on merit.

The governor, who made this known in his independence day message, also said Nigerians should reflect; ‘’On governance and how powers and responsibilities are devolved between the states and the Federal Government.’’ He said as the nation was celebrating 60 years of independence, Nigerians needed to reflect on so many issues in the polity. According to the message; ‘’In Kaduna State, we have tried to do just that in the last five years, contributing to national progress with reforms in governance,education, health and infrastructure. ‘’We have strengthened our sub-national economy with foreign direct investment and established strong credentials for ease of doing business.

‘’Our governance agenda aims to ensure that poverty does not stifle a child’s ability to gain decent basic education and that young people have the skills and access to finance to actualise their agency in creating jobs or in doing well where they are employed’’, he said. The governor further said that his administration also sought; “to stand by the hardworking and the honest, to promote initiative and to reward merit.’’

