El-Rufai signs law to castrate rapists in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has signed into law the amended Penal Code, 2020 passed by the state House of Assembly, which postulates surgical castration upon conviction for rapists in the state. Also, convicts’ names were to be listed on the sex offenders register that would bepublishedbytheAttorney- General and state Commissioner for Justice.

The amended bill was passed into law last week by the state House of Assembly. A statement posted on the governor’sFacebookwalldisclosedthat; “Theamendment updates the penalties for the offence of the rape of a child, which include the punishments of surgical castration and bilateral salpingectomy for male and female convicts of child rape, and death.”

The statement signed by the governor’s Special AdviseronMediaandCommunication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said the convicts would in addition, be listed in the sex offendersregistertobepublishedby the Attorney-General of the state. Adekeye said: “Following Malam El-Rufai’s assent to the amended lawon11thSeptember 2020, the new law has come into effect in Kaduna State. It introducesstricterpunishmentsthan the previous law, which carried amaximumpenaltyof 21years imprisonmentfortherapeof an adult and life imprisonment for therapeof achild.

“Under the amended law, the punishment for the rape of apersonolder than14years will include surgical castration or removal of fallopian tubes, but the death penalty shallnotapply. Incaseswhere therapeconvictisalsoachild, thecourtshallorder anappropriate punishment under the Children and Young Persons Law Cap 26, Laws of Kaduna State, 1991. “While commending members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly for passingtheamendments, the governor said these drastic penalties were required to help further protect children from a serious crime.”

