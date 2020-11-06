El-Rufai sympathises with Sanwo-Olu, says arsonists won’t escape punishment

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai yesterday decried magnitude of destruction in Lagos in the recent protests against police brutality, saying those behind the destruction of public and private properties in the state who were on self-destruction would receive repercussion of their actions.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to commiserate with the governor over coordinated arson, el-Rufai, who described the gravity of the destruction as “pure evil,” said he nearly shed tears as he flicked through the images of the torched Lagos assets. According to him, the young people who carried out the violence intentionally had engaged in an act of “self-destruction” as the repercussion of the action would be felt by them. He added that Sanwo- Olu, who did all he needed to be done to prevent the recent youth protest against police brutality from degenerating to violence said Lagos, which accounted for one-third of national GDP, did not deserve to suffer such pain.

He said: “I have spent time to see some of the pictures of the destruction done on public properties in Lagos and I nearly shed tears. Anyone who cares about development and progress will cry after seeing what has been done to public facilities and people’s investment that provided jobs to youths.

“While expressing anger on police brutality may be right, but destroying public properties, which will have to be rebuilt using money that is needed to invest in other public infrastructure, under the guise of protest is nothing but self-destruction. The Government of Lagos and the Federal Government will have to reinvest scarce resources that could have been used for other things to rebuild the vandalised facilities. “As a colleague, I can confirm that Governor of Lagos did all that could be done to ensure that this destruction does not take place.

It is very sad to see what had happened in Lagos. I want to assure you that we will support you getting Lagos back on track. We will do whatever support Lagos needs from us to get back better.” Responding, Sanwo- Olu said although Lagos had started to look forward by engaging in new partnership with a view to restoring the lost assets, vowed to make the state uncomfortable for those with the intention to destroy the state’s economy and heritage. Notwithstanding the ugly incident that trailed the protest, Sanwo-Olu said the state government remained committed to getting justice for those who were brutalised by the disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) team of the police.

However, the governor thanked el-Rufai for the extension of support towards rebuilding the state, welcoming all form of assistance that would fast track smooth and peaceful atmosphere for investors and business to thrive.

Like this: Like Loading...