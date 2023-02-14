News

El-Rufai tasks group on professionalism

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-R ufai, has tasked members of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) to always uphold professional ethics in the discharge of their duties. Speaking attheinvestiture of the 16th branch chairman of AMLSN in Kaduna at the weekend, the governor described laboratory scientists as key players in the growth of health sector in the country and charged them to be alive to their responsibilities. Represented by the Deputy Director Medical Services, Ministry of Health, Kaduna, Mrs Felicia Anthony Kurah, El-Rufai said AMLSN has always been in the forefront of strengthening the health sector, while also tasking them to be up and doing in the discharge of their duties. He said: “These are sets of people who continuously work to save lives of others, and this was clearly displayed, especially during the COVID-19 era when the health workers showed a serious level of patriotism in saving the nation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra PDP carpets critics of Atiku

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe at critics of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over insinuations that he is against Igbos of the South East extraction. The duo of Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Technical Adviser, Chief Dan Ulasi and the former National Women leader of the party, Iyom Josephine […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Reps task IGP to tackle bandits, kidnappers in Plateau

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday tasked the Inspector General of Police to investigate, prosecute and bring perpetrators of kidnapping, banditry and other heinous crimes in Plateau State to justice. The House also mandated Federal Government institutions, such as the National Veterinary Institute (NVRI) and National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) around Jos South […]
News Top Stories

Oyo APC reconciliation: Alao-Akala, Folarin, others preach unity ahead 2023

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Former Oyo State governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee, All Progressives Congress, Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday rallied party members in a reconciliation meeting held in Ibadan, declaring that the seat of power in the state was open for the APC to grab in 2023 if members embrace unity.   At the meeting held in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica