El-Rufai tasks group on professionalism

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-R ufai, has tasked members of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) to always uphold professional ethics in the discharge of their duties. Speaking attheinvestiture of the 16th branch chairman of AMLSN in Kaduna at the weekend, the governor described laboratory scientists as key players in the growth of health sector in the country and charged them to be alive to their responsibilities. Represented by the Deputy Director Medical Services, Ministry of Health, Kaduna, Mrs Felicia Anthony Kurah, El-Rufai said AMLSN has always been in the forefront of strengthening the health sector, while also tasking them to be up and doing in the discharge of their duties. He said: “These are sets of people who continuously work to save lives of others, and this was clearly displayed, especially during the COVID-19 era when the health workers showed a serious level of patriotism in saving the nation.”
Related Articles
Anambra PDP carpets critics of Atiku
Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe at critics of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over insinuations that he is against Igbos of the South East extraction. The duo of Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Technical Adviser, Chief Dan Ulasi and the former National Women leader of the party, Iyom Josephine […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Reps task IGP to tackle bandits, kidnappers in Plateau
The House of Representatives yesterday tasked the Inspector General of Police to investigate, prosecute and bring perpetrators of kidnapping, banditry and other heinous crimes in Plateau State to justice. The House also mandated Federal Government institutions, such as the National Veterinary Institute (NVRI) and National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) around Jos South […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oyo APC reconciliation: Alao-Akala, Folarin, others preach unity ahead 2023
Former Oyo State governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee, All Progressives Congress, Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday rallied party members in a reconciliation meeting held in Ibadan, declaring that the seat of power in the state was open for the APC to grab in 2023 if members embrace unity. At the meeting held in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)