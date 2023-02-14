El-Rufai tasks group on professionalism

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-R ufai, has tasked members of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) to always uphold professional ethics in the discharge of their duties. Speaking attheinvestiture of the 16th branch chairman of AMLSN in Kaduna at the weekend, the governor described laboratory scientists as key players in the growth of health sector in the country and charged them to be alive to their responsibilities. Represented by the Deputy Director Medical Services, Ministry of Health, Kaduna, Mrs Felicia Anthony Kurah, El-Rufai said AMLSN has always been in the forefront of strengthening the health sector, while also tasking them to be up and doing in the discharge of their duties. He said: “These are sets of people who continuously work to save lives of others, and this was clearly displayed, especially during the COVID-19 era when the health workers showed a serious level of patriotism in saving the nation.”

