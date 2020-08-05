El-Rufai tasks monarchs on peace in Kaduna communities

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, has challenged traditional rulers in the state to support security agencies to uphold peace and harmony in their communities. El Rufai also asked them to offer inclusive leadership to all persons, who live in their domain, affirming that the government’s principle of citizenship is based on residence.

El-Rufai, who threw the challenge during a meeting of Kaduna State Council of Chiefs on yesterday, said the “misleading narratives on the situation in Southern Kaduna, “will not distract him from building a constituency of peace to end the four-decade legacy of violent conflict in the state.” The governor disclosed that he was authorising any monarch to tell the media about any inch of land in their domain that had been forcibly acquired or was being illegally occupied by anybody or group. El-Rufai recalled that his first official action as governor was to convene and preside over an emergency security council meeting on 30 May 2015, following reports of killings in Sanga LGA in the hours before his swearing-in on May 29, 2015.

“The outcome of that meeting was the setting up of a committee chaired by General Martin Luther Agwai to study and proffer solutions to the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna, which had intensified since the violent aftermath of the 2011 elections.’’

El Rufai also said that, “that emergency security meeting also decided to prepare a White Paper on the report of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee that had been established by the government of late Sir Patrick Yakowa.’’ The governor also told the traditional rulers that, “by early 2016, we took our efforts to build a constituency for peace across the state to another level, collaborating with the Plateau State Government and the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue. “In Southern Kaduna, we supported the process of the Kafanchan Peace Declaration as a community-led effort for sustainable peace,’’ he added. El Rufai recalled that, “On Saturday, 12 November 2016, it was with optimism that we unveiled the Peace Apology billboard in Samaru- Kataf and presenting the staff of office to the new Agwatyap, His Highness Dominic Gambo Yahaya.

