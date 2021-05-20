El-Rufai: Taxation’ll bail Nigeria out of dwindling economy

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufa’i, yesterday said the reality facing the country at the moment has clearly shown that the only way to finance the running of government and provide social services is through taxation. The governor who made this known at the Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation on Wednesday, also raised issues that need to be resolved for efficient tax collection in Nigeria. El Rufai said the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting will come up next week and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) “is likely to come with zero allocation.’’ He added: “So, we have got to a point in this country, whether we like it or not, due to the continuous subsidy of petroleum products, most of which leaks to neighbouring countries, NNPC cannot contribute anything significantly to the federation account.

