Metro & Crime

El-Rufai: Telecoms not shutdown in Kaduna 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has said there are no plans to shutdown telecoms services as part of measures to tackle the problem of insecurity across the state.

Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to  Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communications said, government: “Has not made such a decision, neither has it announced any such plans.”

The Special Adviser added: “Kaduna State government did not reach out to any federal agency to request a telecoms shutdown, and it has not in any way ordered or effected a communications shutdown.”

The state government therefore said:  “Residents of Kaduna State should ignore these rumours. It is fake news which some people are trying to pass off as genuine by placing KDSG logo on their false statements. It is simply not true.

“Citizens should ignore the fake news. There is no shutdown of telecoms services in Kaduna State. The Kaduna State government is transparent about security matters. Were a telecoms shutdown deemed to be necessary, that decision would have been formally announced in a properly signed statement posted on official information handles.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill OPC member, abduct farm owner in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

A member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has been killed by bandits suspected to be herdsmen in Ondo State. The deceased, Daniel Adejuyigbe, was said to have been shot dead while trailing bandits suspected to be kidnappers who abducted a farm owner in Iju community, Akure North Local Government Area of the state. The […]
Metro & Crime

Female trafficker held with 16 stolen kids

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Police have arrested a 55-year-old suspected child trafficker, Mrs. Nkechi Odinye, at Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. The police also recovered some children from Odinye. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Haruna Mohammed, said the woman had been evading arrest for over three years by changing locations until […]
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Man rapes ‘mentally-challenged’ woman

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded a 29-year-old man, Olaleye Ayo, at the Correctional Centre for alleged rape. The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 29 in Ado-Ekiti. She alleged that the defendant raped a 29-year-old mentally- challenged woman. Ikebuilo also said the victim, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica