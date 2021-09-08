El-Rufai: Telecoms not shutdown in Kaduna 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has said there are no plans to shutdown telecoms services as part of measures to tackle the problem of insecurity across the state.

Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communications said, government: “Has not made such a decision, neither has it announced any such plans.”

The Special Adviser added: “Kaduna State government did not reach out to any federal agency to request a telecoms shutdown, and it has not in any way ordered or effected a communications shutdown.”

The state government therefore said: “Residents of Kaduna State should ignore these rumours. It is fake news which some people are trying to pass off as genuine by placing KDSG logo on their false statements. It is simply not true.

“Citizens should ignore the fake news. There is no shutdown of telecoms services in Kaduna State. The Kaduna State government is transparent about security matters. Were a telecoms shutdown deemed to be necessary, that decision would have been formally announced in a properly signed statement posted on official information handles.”

