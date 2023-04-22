El-Rufai urges residents to uphold peace, harmony, despite security challenges

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has called on residents of the state to uphold the tenets of peace and harmony in the state despite the security challenges. He said this yesterday during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, in a press statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor. El-Rufai congratulated the Muslim ummah on the festival of Eid -el-Fitri and for the successful completion of fasting in the month of Ramadan. He appealed for the continued observance of the acts of goodwill, generosity and patience, which were exhibited during Ramadan, in their daily lives. The governor further commended the focus on faith and spiritual rejuvenation during the holy month of Ramadan, and praised the resilience of citizens and prayed for the blessings of Allah (SWT) on the people of the state and the country at large. He also appealed to all communities in the state to uphold peace and harmony, despite the security challenges in many communities. El – Rufai then urged all residents to practice vigilance and be law abiding at all times.