El-Rufai urges residents to uphold peace, harmony, despite security challenges

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has called on residents of the state to uphold the tenets of peace and harmony in the state despite the security challenges. He said this yesterday during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, in a press statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor. El-Rufai congratulated the Muslim ummah on the festival of Eid -el-Fitri and for the successful completion of fasting in the month of Ramadan. He appealed for the continued observance of the acts of goodwill, generosity and patience, which were exhibited during Ramadan, in their daily lives. The governor further commended the focus on faith and spiritual rejuvenation during the holy month of Ramadan, and praised the resilience of citizens and prayed for the blessings of Allah (SWT) on the people of the state and the country at large. He also appealed to all communities in the state to uphold peace and harmony, despite the security challenges in many communities. El – Rufai then urged all residents to practice vigilance and be law abiding at all times.
Related Articles
Pantami: FG ready to unbundle NIPOST
Ndubuisi Ugah The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has said all assets of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) scattered all over the country would be fully utilised to maximise revenue generation for the emerging business enterprises. The ministry, which said it was 90 per cent ready to unbundle the […]
Ekiti ex-commissioner rejects PDP nomination as running mate
Ekiti State ex-Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmi Ogun, has rejected her nomination as running mate to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18 governorship poll Kolawole Olabisi. This was contained in her letter dated February 24 addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. Ogun’s took many PDP members […]
Renowned For Body Transformations: Dr. Calvin Gar Wing Jung’s Story
Dr. Calvin Gar Wing Jung is renowned for amazing body transformations. Having trained in both maxillofacial and cosmetic surgery, the start of his career was anything but ordinary. Now, as a double board certified surgeon, Dr. Jung has performed thousands of surgeries to date, with cosmetic expertise in awake liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift, and breast […]