El-Rufai vows to stop abduction at Kaduna schools

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday vowed that the Kaduna State Government will not allow the bandits to dictate its educational policy or destroy the livelihood of its children. The governor stated this when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amoo, paid him a courtesy call. In a statement issued to journalists after the visit, El-Rufai praised the Armed Forces and other security agents for all that they have been doing to keep the country safe, in spite of the challenges.

He said: “We will keep our schools open, we are confident that with the guidance that we have been getting, from the Garrison Commander, Base Commander, the AOC, GOC and the ability of the security agencies to respond in a timely manner, our schools will remain open.”

The governor said he and senior government officials and heads of security agencies, civil society organisations, clerics and clergymen as well as other stakeholders, met on Tuesday to deliberate on the dangers facing school children. According to him, the preponderance of opinions at the meeting is that schools should remain open but only the most vulnerable schools that “the

