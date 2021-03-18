News

El-Rufai vows to stop abduction at Kaduna schools

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday vowed that the Kaduna State Government will not allow the bandits to dictate its educational policy or destroy the livelihood of its children. The governor stated this when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amoo, paid him a courtesy call. In a statement issued to journalists after the visit, El-Rufai praised the Armed Forces and other security agents for all that they have been doing to keep the country safe, in spite of the challenges.

He said: “We will keep our schools open, we are confident that with the guidance that we have been getting, from the Garrison Commander, Base Commander, the AOC, GOC and the ability of the security agencies to respond in a timely manner, our schools will remain open.”

The governor said he and senior government officials and heads of security agencies, civil society organisations, clerics and clergymen as well as other stakeholders, met on Tuesday to deliberate on the dangers facing school children. According to him, the preponderance of opinions at the meeting is that schools should remain open but only the most vulnerable schools that “the

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps discover discrepancies in CBN, AGF presentations

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected the presentation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the $11 billion withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account for the National Integrated Power Project following observed discrepancies in its presentation and that of the Accountant General of the Federation. The Ad-hoc Committee set up by the House […]
News

Ogun gets FG’s COVID-19 compliance award

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Federal government yesterday awarded Ogun State the most COVID- 19 compliance state in the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed handed over the award to Governor Dapo Abiodun at the launch of Adire Ogun Digital market place held at the Cultural centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital. The Minister said the […]
News

Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Thursday, Friday public holiday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

As part of activities to ensure a hitch-free celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, the Federal Government has declaredtomorrow, Thursday, July 30, and Friday 31, as public holiday. Thedeclarationwasmade by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, calledonMuslim faithful to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica