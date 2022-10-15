Metro & Crime

El-Rufai: We created 75, 750 jobs in 7 years

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government said it has attracted a total investment portfolio of $4,488,000,000 in the last seven years and also created 75, 750 direct and indirect jobs.

State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufa’i said this was because his administration has created a conducive environment for the private sector to drive the economy, by embarking on numerous policy actions and reforms, including the hosting of the yearly Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest) since 2016.

In his presentation at the 7th edition of the three-day Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest 7.0), the governor, who gave reasons why investors should invest in the state, said abundance of natural resources, a productive workforce, steady economic growth and being the gateway to the northern market was a plus.

El Rufai further said that the state: “Is also the third biggest consumer market in Nigeria, the third most populous state in Nigeria and has 52% of Nigeria’s consumer market.

“Besides, Kaduna state is rich in mineral resources as it has over 25 non-oil mineral deposits, including gold, iron ore and marble.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

