El-Rufai: We’ll prosecute anyone negotiating with bandits

Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai yesterday vowed to prosecute anyone caught negotiating with bandits on behalf of the state government.

This was as he also insisted on his administration’s stance of not negotiating or paying ransom to bandits, adding that the state government had not appointed anyone to interface with bandits on its behalf.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said citizens of the state were urged to report to the state government anyone found to be allegedly discussing with bandits on behalf of the government.

This was as bandits again killed five persons and injured another one in the state yesterday. Meanwhile, Aruwan said; “he attention of the Kaduna State government under the leadership of Governor Nasir el-Rufai has been drawn to reports in the media that it has appointed representatives to interface with bandits on its behalf.

“The Kaduna State government hereby clarifies firmly that such intermediaries have never been appointed.

“The position of the Kaduna State government remains the same; the government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits; any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly. “Citizens are urged to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State government.”

In another development; “Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Katarma village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.” According to the report; “five persons were killed in the attack.”

Aruwan, however, said “one person was injured, and is receiving treatment in a neighbouring state. “In another incident, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a Local Government Area, during the clash, one Afiniki Thomas, was attacked by two youths and he sustained a deep cut in his forehead.

“One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu, was arrested for profiling and investigation.

The injured victim was rushed to hospital for treatment. “Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir el-Rufai prayed for the repose of those slain, and sent condolences to their families, while wishing the injured a quick recovery

