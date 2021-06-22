El-Rufai: Why APC members want to stop SIECOM chair’s appointment

KADUNA

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday disclosed that it was a herculean task for the state House of Assembly to confirm the appointment for a second term for the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM) Chairperson, Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu.

El-Rufai disclosed that many party members were not happy that the opposition parties won some council seats during the last local government election.

This was as he promised that the state had improved the electronic voting machines used in 2018 and will organise even better local government elections in August 2021.

El-Rufai spoke during the swearing-in of Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu for a second term as chairman of the Kaduna SIECOM. El-Rufai, who described Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu as someone, who is tough, smart and independent-minded, said she, “will never be forced to do anything wrong.

He added: “Under her leadership, Kaduna became the first state to conduct elections under electronic voting. There were problems with the Electronic Voting Machines.

“But now with the new improved machines, I think we will conduct an even better election. I am very happy that from today, under her leadership, we know that the election will take place as scheduled in August 2021.”

According to the governor, “part of the reason why it took time to get her confirmation through the State House of Assembly is because many of our political colleagues were upset that under her watch, the APC lost some local governments.

