El-Rufai: Why we are modernising Kaduna infrastructure

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, yesterday said the only way the state can make economic progress and for the government to have more taxes in its kitty is to attract more businesses. The governor, who was explaining the rationale behind the Urban Renewal Programme of his administration, noted that businesses go where they can find the type of infrastructure they require, and that is what the state was trying to put in place. El-Rufai said the programme aims to modernise and upgrade Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan towns “to attract more people to our state, more jobs and more opportunities.’’

Speaking while inspecting ongoing projects under the Urban Renewal Programme he initiated in 2019, El-Rufai said the state government was determined to complete the projects under the road component of the programme. He said: “and we are confident that in the next one, or one and half years, all these projects will be completed in Zaria, Kaduna and Kafanchan.’’ According to him, Kaduna state did not only multiply its Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) but also improved its credit worthiness in the last four years.

“We went to China and signed a global agreement with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in Beijing, their headquarters, to be partners with Kaduna State Government. “They are not just contractors, they are our partners. We are doing many things together. So, whether we have money or not, they will work. But we have money, we are paying them,” added.

