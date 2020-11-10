El-Rufai: Zazzau’s new Emir selected to redress colonial injustice

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday said that the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, was appointed to redress a colonial injustice meted out to the people of the emirate years ago.

Govere El-Rufai, who made this known during the presentation of staff of office to the new Emir, recalled that the Emir’s grandfather, Aliyu Dan Sidi, was unjustly deposed by the colonial Governor of the Northern Region, Herbert Symonds Goldsmith.

He said the handing over of the staff of office to Emir Bamalli was “taking place exactly 100 years since the colonial Governor of the Northern Region, Herbert Symonds Goldsmith, unjustly deposed your grandfather, Emir Aliyu Dan-Sidi, of blessed memory.

“I also appeal to title holders, district heads, members of the emirate council, the good people of Zazzau Emirate and indeed all the citizens of Kaduna State to rally round our new emir by extending to him their full support and cooperation in the same way they extended support to his predecessors to enable speedy development of the emirate and the state in general.”

This was coming as the governor also vowed to decisively deal with anyone who tried to “undermine, in any shape or form, the non-partisan and noble status of our traditional institution, particularly Zazzau Emirate.”

El-Rufai further said the death of Alhaji Shehu Idris also gave the government the opportunity “to return to the enduring principles that guided the appointment of emirs under the Sokoto Caliphate.” He also disclosed that the state government would soon come up with a new law on traditional institutions that “will also legislate clear dynastic succession order in all emirates and chiefdoms with more than one ruling houses, outline the guilding principles for the recommendation of district heads, traditional council members, emirs and chiefs for appointment, consider expanding the membership of councils, and giving and defining clearer roles for the kingmakers.

The governor said according to Shehu Usman Dan Fodio, there were “nine qualities of Islamic leadership including wisdom, learning, clemency, generosity, kindness, righteousness, patience, gratitude, and leniency, which entails avoidance of harshness”. He argued that; ‘’It is on the basis of due regard to these customs, rules and enabling laws that Almighty Allah chose Your Highness to be our Emir, and imposed on me the constitutional duty to appoint you.

I therefore call on all those that contested the emirship stool with you to accept the will of Allah and join hands with the 19th Emir of Zazzau for progress and harmony in the emirate.” n

