News

El- Rufai’s adviser launches book on democracy without development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

A renowned political economist, development practitioner, governance expert and current Special Adviser on Research and Documentation to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Dr. Omano Edigheji, is to launch his fourth academic book; Nigeria: Democracy without Development.

 

How to fix it. According to a statement yesterday, the public presentation of the book will take place on tomorrow at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.

 

The statement said: “This book is borne out of the author’s desire to proffer practical solutions on how the deficiencies of electoral politics in Nigeria can be overcome; and suggest how Nigeria can promote inclusive and sustainable development. ”

 

Published by A’Lime Media Limited, the book provides the reader with an incisive account of the factors that explain the development deficits – rising poverty, inequality, unemployment, and the general deteriorating conditions of Nigerians – of democracy in Nigeria.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari’s exit agenda, another round of fake promises – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammad Buhari of engaging in another round of false promises by presenting his agenda for the next three years to foreign envoys. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that in 2015 when he was running for presidency for the first time, […]
News

Purported suspension of Egwu, others, fictitious –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the purported suspension of former Ebonyi State governor, Senator Sam Egwu and other leaders of the party in the state, did not emanate from its state chapter. Egwu and 23 other PDP leaders were allegedly suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC), on Friday for “anti-party activities.”   But […]
News Top Stories

Don’t go on strike, govs beg labour

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Governors of the 36 states of the country has asked organised labour not to go on its planned industrial action on Monday over the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff.   The governors, who met with leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) till the early […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: