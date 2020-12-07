El- Rufai’s adviser launches book on democracy without development

A renowned political economist, development practitioner, governance expert and current Special Adviser on Research and Documentation to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Dr. Omano Edigheji, is to launch his fourth academic book; Nigeria: Democracy without Development.

How to fix it. According to a statement yesterday, the public presentation of the book will take place on tomorrow at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.

The statement said: “This book is borne out of the author’s desire to proffer practical solutions on how the deficiencies of electoral politics in Nigeria can be overcome; and suggest how Nigeria can promote inclusive and sustainable development. ”

Published by A’Lime Media Limited, the book provides the reader with an incisive account of the factors that explain the development deficits – rising poverty, inequality, unemployment, and the general deteriorating conditions of Nigerians – of democracy in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...