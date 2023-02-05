News

El-Rufai’s attack on industrial court irresponsible, mischievous -NLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has described the recent comments of Kaduna State Governor, Mr. Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai against the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) as irresponsible, unbecoming, and capable of undermining our public institutions.

A statement signed by NLC’s President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Sunday in Abuja, noted that the governor’s allegations against the NICN were spurious, mischievous, malicious, and prejudicial and revealed the extent of El-Rufai’s bigotry, and ignorance in simple judicial matters.

El-Rufai had said one of Nigeria’s greatest mistakes was setting up the NICN which he alleged freed people who were accused of corrupt practices.

The NLC, while stating that the “disparaging comments” by El-Rufai were dangerous and represent the height of flippant commentary, added that they present him as a governor who neither believes in rules nor systems.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

