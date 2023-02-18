El-Rufai’s broadcast on Naira redesigning policy act of treason –Datti

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has tackled Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, arguing that the currency matter is an exclusive issue of the Federal Government. He made this position known at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, saying the Kaduna State governor committed an act of treason by countering the broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari on the use of old naira notes. “This is an act of treason, if an elected governor of a constituent part of a sovereign will give direct instruction contrary, what is constitutionally preserved to the federal government.

“Like it or hate it, Buhari’s government was duly elected and sworn in. Nigeria is a sovereign state, and currency matters are sovereign issues. “No state governor, especially those who have serially failed in implementing court judgments in their political career, has the right to challenge the government,” the vice presidential candidate stated. He warned that “Should anybody attempt this kind of gross act of indiscipline under our leadership, the full weight of the law will be brought to bear.” Datti wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari could allow the challenge of his authority to stand, irrespective of immunity of the state governor.

He also wondered “Why as a commander-in-chief, he gave out executive order, clean constitutional; a state governor goes to say that people should continue to exchange those currencies, this is to say there are two authorities in our country. “Why President Buhari is silent about this is best known to them. Immunity does not mean that offence is not committed. This is a treasonable offense. Why Buhari is keeping quiet and letting this pass, we don’t know, they know each other better. “These are state governments that contributed the largest votes to bring about Buhari’s government: one is Kano, Kaduna, of course, there is Katsina, but we have heard of Katsina. These are the states that are at the forefront of fighting Buhari’s government because of currency. “These are state governments that have not fought Buhari’s government for failure to deliver to secure Nigeria.

Their states have become so insecure that the train from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked; they have not challenged Buhari on that. “They have not challenged Buhari when the naira fell from N200 a dollar to N750 or more. It is only a drama to the elections that they are challenging the president to the extent of giving order to the extent of treason,” he said. The LP running mate however faulted the president’s broadcast when the matter was already pending at the Supreme Court. “The least I know is that when a competent court of law, for that matter the Supreme Court, is addressing an issue all parties stay in action until judgment is delivered. “We have been more than bewildered by the poor quality of leadership in Nigeria. That is the only thing that can explain this phenomenon is that the Supreme Court has even adjourned hearing or reserved ruling and a commander- in-chief goes out to take another action which is in the Supreme Court. “This is classic poor quality leadership, it’s a standard hallmark of what we have been witnessing,” he said.

