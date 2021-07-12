El-Rufai’s ex-deputy, Bantex, is dead

Former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Barnabas Bala Bantex, is dead. Bantex was the deputy governor to Mallam Nasir el-Rufai in his first term in office from 2015 to 2019. Sources in Kaduna said Bantex died after a protracted illness.

“In Bantex, I have lost a dear friend and partner in the service of Kaduna State,” el-Rufai said in a statement.

The governor said he “received with utter sadness news of the departure of my friend and brother, His Excellency, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex)”.

He said: “From our days as undergraduates in the 1970s to our practice as professional colleagues in the construction industry and eventually partners in a governance project, Bantex was consistently a dependable man of brilliance and imagination.

“He believed in the potential of our state and in the capacity of our people to work together for progressive attainments. “Together, we took on the task of providing new leadership for Kaduna State in 2015.

He brought to his duties as deputy governor during our first term his unique insights as a politician with experience in navigating the diversity of our state.

“Bantex radiated hope and optimism in the future of our state, even when the circumstances were dreary.”

Bantex also served Kaduna State in several capacities, as a delegate to the 1994 Constitutional Conference, chairman of Kaura Local Government Area where he hailed from and member representing Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The state government has declared today as a work-free day in honour of Bantex’s memory and service to the state.

Like this: Like Loading...