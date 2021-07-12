Metro & Crime

El-Rufai’s ex-deputy, Bantex, is dead

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Barnabas Bala Bantex, is dead. Bantex was the deputy governor to Mallam Nasir el-Rufai in his first term in office from 2015 to 2019. Sources in Kaduna said Bantex died after a protracted illness.

 

“In Bantex, I have lost a dear friend and partner in the service of Kaduna State,” el-Rufai said in a statement.

 

The governor said he “received with utter sadness news of the departure of my friend and brother, His Excellency, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex)”.

 

He said: “From our days as undergraduates in the 1970s to our practice as professional colleagues in the construction industry and eventually partners in a governance project, Bantex was consistently a dependable man of brilliance and imagination.

 

“He believed in the potential of our state and in the capacity of our people to work together for progressive attainments. “Together, we took on the task of providing new leadership for Kaduna State in 2015.

 

He brought to his duties as deputy governor during our first term his unique insights as a politician with experience in navigating the diversity of our state.

 

“Bantex radiated hope and optimism in the future of our state, even when the circumstances were dreary.”

 

Bantex also served Kaduna State in several capacities, as a delegate to the 1994 Constitutional Conference, chairman of Kaura Local Government Area where he hailed from and member representing Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

 

The state government has declared today as a work-free day in honour of Bantex’s memory and service to the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Boko Haram kills seven, displaces 5,000 in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

Boko Haram has killed seven people and displaced about 5,000 people during an attack on a community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.   The Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Agency, Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman, said yesterday that the displacement affected other neighbouring communities.   Sulaiman explained that the insurgents came in nine vehicles […]
Metro & Crime

Niger flood: ‘Over 150 Communities submerged’, Sani Bello laments

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as water washes away N80bn Sunti Sugar company Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has disclosed that not less than 150 communities in the state are now under water as a result of flooding. He also said that the N80billion investment by Sunti Sugar company in the state has been washed away by flood […]
Metro & Crime

We had no hand in Lekki Toll Plaza blackout – EKEDC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has said it did not stop power supply in the Admiralty Toll Plaza on Lekki -Epe Expressway, Lagos, on October 20. 2020. Recall that on October 20, Lekki tollgate was cut off from supply when some army officers shot at peaceful protesters. In a statement by its General Manager, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica