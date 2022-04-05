News

El-Rufai’s threat to use mercenaries to combat terrorists bad – Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio- political organisation, Afenifere, has described the threat by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to invite foreign mercenaries to fight local terrorism as an ominous sign for the country.

According to a release by the National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, yesterday, El-Rufai’s informing the State House Corre    spondents of his intention to import foreign mercenaries after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, was worrisome.

 

The governor, who was reported to have spoken in Hausa, revealed: “I have complained to Mr President and I swear to God, if action is not taken, we as governors will take actions to protect the lives of our people. “If it means deploying  foreign mercenaries to come and do the work, we will do it to address these challenges.”

 

But Afenifere said coming from one of the closest allies of Buhari and a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), whose state is facing security challenges; “Calls for serious interrogation and action on the part of all those who should act.”

 

According to Ajayi, the fact that El-Rufai said this immediately after his meeting with Mr. President could be an indication that what he heard from President Buhari was not reassuring enough.

 

The group said: “Among those could be the possibility that perhaps armed foreigners are already in our midst. “It could also be a pointer to the fact that El-Rufai saw some kind of unwillingness on the part of the Federal Government to confront this problem headlong hence his desire to seek help his own way – even when the manner of  seeking such help is constitutionally beyond his power.

 

“But then, his position could be understood against the background of desperation and the need to put an end to the horror going on by any means possible.”

 

