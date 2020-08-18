News

El-Rufai’s wife advocates death penalty, castration against rape

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Ummi El-Rufai, yesterday visited the state House of Assembly to advocate for stiffer penalties against rape in the state. The fovernor’s wife also disclosed that an average of five rape cases, especially of minors were reported daily in Kaduna, calling for castration and death penalty as a way to stem the tide.

 

She said a severe penalty for rapists in the state penal code would serve as deterrents to others. Her visit to the Assembly was coming ahead of a public hearing on the bill for a law to amend the Kaduna State Penal Code 2017, after the bill scaled through the second reading.

 

The bill which sought to amend section 258 of the principal law was to be amended so as to make it more effective in protecting citizens of the state, particularly women and children, against rape and other sexual violence. Mrs. El-Rufai said: “I am here to see how our respected lawmakers can expedite speedy passage of the amended bill on sexual violence

 

It is happening to our children and women every day. Our children and women need to be protected and that is why I’m seeking for a speedy passage of the bill. “Already, the governor is doing a lot to make Kaduna a save place for all citizens irrespective of their gender and with all hands on deck, that is possible.

 

“We have three to five cases of rape from all parts of Kaduna on a daily basis. I am saying this because I am directly involved having been working closely with groups of individuals working on sexual violence here in Kaduna

