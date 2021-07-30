News Top Stories

El-Zakzaky: Lawyers slam investigators, prosecutors over loss of high profile cases

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

Lawyers yesterday slammed state prosecutors for losing high profile cases in recent days despite the Federal Government’s huge financial commitment to prosecutions.

 

The lawyers spoke against the background of the acquittal of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) aka Shi’ite, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat by the Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday after Justice Gideon Kurada upheld a no-case submission filed by the couple.

 

The duo had been standing trial on eight counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide punishable by death, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance and breach of peace. However, delivering judgement, Justice Kurada held that the prosecution did not prove its case. He added that the charges filed in 2018 pursuant to the penal law enacted by the state government in 2017 over an alleged offence committed in 2015. Meanwhile, lawyers, who spoke exclusively with New Telegraph, described the nation’s investigative and prosecuting agencies as “very weak”, saying it was the reason cases are being lost. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, said the bill for lost cases should be on the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

 

 

He said: “The prosecution should go on appeal to decide whether or not the law is in existence at the time the alleged offence was committed.

 

“These things happen all the time and I think the bill should be on the Attorney General’s office for giving the case to incompetent hands.

“That tells a story about the situation of things in this country. However, one would have expected that a lawyer should know how to prepare a charge. It’s quite unfortunate.”

 

Also reacting, an Abujabased lawyer, Ubaka Obiefuna, lamented the number of high profile cases lost by the Federal Government at various court.

 

He said: “This may not be solely the problem of prosecutors, but largely attributable to poor handling of such cases by the prosecuting agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Services (DSS), Independent Corrupt Practices  and other related offences Commission (ICPC), police etc.

 

“Most times, such cases are mere media trials with no thorough investigations and concrete evidence to prove their cases in court.” “Some of such high profile cases get terminated upon the application of nocase submission as in the recent case of El-Zakzaky.

 

“However, on the point that Federal Government loses huge amount of money on the account that private prosecutors are engaged to handle those cases, the problem must be handled fundamentally.

 

“The idea of the Federal Government engaging private practitioners to prosecute (cases) on their behalf is a welcome development which is synonymous with engaging private contractors to execute government capital projects. It engenders quality, accountability, efficiency, professionalism and expediency.

“Therefore, the fundamental issue here is the handling of pre-ligation matters which are not done by the private prosecutors but the prosecuting agencies like EFCC, DSS, ICPC.

 

“When a shabby, hasty and skeletal investigation is done coupled with not gathering enough evidence, proofs, there’s no magic any lawyer can do no matter how sound the lawyer maybe.

 

“Most cases are won and lost before commencement, that is to say, it’s not about rushing to court just to please your pay masters.

 

“Secondly, where there are no ample grounds and evidence to prosecute, it’s absolutely a waste of time and resources going to court, which ultimately is at the expense and peril of the government who will still pay the private practitioner.

 

“Also, the courts should be encouraged to impose sanctions on government agencies that bring frivolous and petty cases to court just to waste the time of the court as well as the scarce resources of government.”

 

Another lawyer, Timilehin Ojo, said there could be no guarantee of victory for any matter instituted before any court. He said: “All that is expected is a diligent prosecution, dedication and commitment of private practitioners when briefed.

 

“Would we then say there are no advantages of engaging private prosecutors? It will amount to a hasty generalisation to say that the engagement of public prosecutors by state agencies is a waste.

 

“When experience is called to bear, no doubt, private practitioners are well exposed to the diversity of law as a result of their representation of diverse clients in multi-facet areas.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP: APC plotting to scuttle Edo election

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Family of detained Nigerian Air Force officer, Master Warrant Officer Michael Oyebanji, have raised the alarm over an alleged plot by top officials of NAF to subvert justice in the case including that of Warrant Officer Paul Ayodele Atteh.   The family in a press release signed by the head of the family, Alhaji Oyebanji […]
News

APC group: Buhari has unified governance at all levels

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Awareness Campaign Group yesterdaysaidthattheadministration of President MuhammaduBuharihasunified thethreetiersof government. According to the voluntary think-tank of the ruling party, this was a departure from what existed in the previous administrations where the federal government worked against the stability of the states. In a statement issued in Abuja by the Coordinators […]
News

Edo 2020: NCP pledges sustainable development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the people Edo State prepare to go to the polls on September 19, National Conscience Party (NCP) candidate, Pastor Peter Omoragbon, has pledged massive transformation of the state through a 10-care programme, if elected.   Omoragbon made the pledge in his acceptance letter titled; ”No Retreat, No Surrender,” made available to the News Agency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica