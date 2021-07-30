El-Zakzaky: Lawyers slam investigators, prosecutors over loss of high profile cases

Lawyers yesterday slammed state prosecutors for losing high profile cases in recent days despite the Federal Government’s huge financial commitment to prosecutions.

The lawyers spoke against the background of the acquittal of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) aka Shi’ite, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat by the Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday after Justice Gideon Kurada upheld a no-case submission filed by the couple.

The duo had been standing trial on eight counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide punishable by death, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance and breach of peace. However, delivering judgement, Justice Kurada held that the prosecution did not prove its case. He added that the charges filed in 2018 pursuant to the penal law enacted by the state government in 2017 over an alleged offence committed in 2015. Meanwhile, lawyers, who spoke exclusively with New Telegraph, described the nation’s investigative and prosecuting agencies as “very weak”, saying it was the reason cases are being lost. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, said the bill for lost cases should be on the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

He said: “The prosecution should go on appeal to decide whether or not the law is in existence at the time the alleged offence was committed.

“These things happen all the time and I think the bill should be on the Attorney General’s office for giving the case to incompetent hands.

“That tells a story about the situation of things in this country. However, one would have expected that a lawyer should know how to prepare a charge. It’s quite unfortunate.”

Also reacting, an Abujabased lawyer, Ubaka Obiefuna, lamented the number of high profile cases lost by the Federal Government at various court.

He said: “This may not be solely the problem of prosecutors, but largely attributable to poor handling of such cases by the prosecuting agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Services (DSS), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), police etc.

“Most times, such cases are mere media trials with no thorough investigations and concrete evidence to prove their cases in court.” “Some of such high profile cases get terminated upon the application of nocase submission as in the recent case of El-Zakzaky.

“However, on the point that Federal Government loses huge amount of money on the account that private prosecutors are engaged to handle those cases, the problem must be handled fundamentally.

“The idea of the Federal Government engaging private practitioners to prosecute (cases) on their behalf is a welcome development which is synonymous with engaging private contractors to execute government capital projects. It engenders quality, accountability, efficiency, professionalism and expediency.

“Therefore, the fundamental issue here is the handling of pre-ligation matters which are not done by the private prosecutors but the prosecuting agencies like EFCC, DSS, ICPC.

“When a shabby, hasty and skeletal investigation is done coupled with not gathering enough evidence, proofs, there’s no magic any lawyer can do no matter how sound the lawyer maybe.

“Most cases are won and lost before commencement, that is to say, it’s not about rushing to court just to please your pay masters.

“Secondly, where there are no ample grounds and evidence to prosecute, it’s absolutely a waste of time and resources going to court, which ultimately is at the expense and peril of the government who will still pay the private practitioner.

“Also, the courts should be encouraged to impose sanctions on government agencies that bring frivolous and petty cases to court just to waste the time of the court as well as the scarce resources of government.”

Another lawyer, Timilehin Ojo, said there could be no guarantee of victory for any matter instituted before any court. He said: “All that is expected is a diligent prosecution, dedication and commitment of private practitioners when briefed.

“Would we then say there are no advantages of engaging private prosecutors? It will amount to a hasty generalisation to say that the engagement of public prosecutors by state agencies is a waste.

“When experience is called to bear, no doubt, private practitioners are well exposed to the diversity of law as a result of their representation of diverse clients in multi-facet areas.”

