Elaho blasts NFF, Rohr as Mexico thrash Eagles 4-0

Ex-international accuses coach of dereliction of duties, insists team won’t fly under German

Ex-international Friday Elaho has hit out at the Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, and his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, saying they should be blamed for the embarrassing 4-0 defeat the national team suffered in the hands of Mexico in a friendly match played Sunday morning.

The Eagles, consist of mainly home-based players, were whitewashed by the Mexicans in a match Hector Herrera scored a brace and Elaho said the NFF pushed the country to the mess.

Controversy had earlier trailed the match after Rohr dissociated himself from the team, saying the homebased lads would be handled by the Technical Director of the NFF, Austin Eguavoen. Eguavoen couldn’t make the trip due to visa hitches and coach Paul Aigbogun took charge of the team even when Rohr was on the bench.

However, Elaho wondered why a national team coach would brazenly abdicate his duties and would be so abated by his employers. He said Rohr has showed he has no passion for the job and the results under his stewardship abundantly underlines his incompetence.

“It is a national embarrassment; and I will blame Rohr and the NFF for this. I don’t know why a coach would refuse to do his job and he will even be encouraged by the FA to do so,” he told our correspondent. ”

This is the first time the homebased would go out in a long time and it would have been better to see how the national team coach would handle them.

But this man said he was not going to tutor them and we still saw him on the bench doing nothing leaving Aigbogun to do the job. That is an affront on us as a nation

