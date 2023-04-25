Sports

Elaho To Flying Eagles: Don’t Be Afraid Of Brazil, Italy

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Former international, Friday Elaho, has decried the popular notion of Nigerians that the Flying Eagles are in a group of death after the draws for the fast-approaching FIFA U-20 World Cup was conducted, as he said Nigeria should not be afraid of any team.

While agreeing that the U-20 team are in a tough group, he however said they should be able to navigate their way out of the group. At the draws conducted at the House of FIFA in Zurich on Friday, the Flying Eagles was drawn against five- time champions Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic in Group D of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, a group everyone termed Group of Death.

Speaking with New Telegraph on the phone, Elaho said with proper preparations, Nigeria will get far in Argentina, the venue of the World cup. “When people keep talking about group of death, I don’t understand,” he said. “We are also a team and a country too, and we should be feared also.

We Should not be afraid of Brazil or any team and I think we can advance from that group; it just depends on our preparation. “We need to prepare very well. It is a tough group no doubt, but then I think we can move out of the group.”

While accepting the fact that the Coach Ladan Bosso-led team had a tournament to forget at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations where the team finished third after losing to the eventual winner, Senegal and runners up, The Gambia, Elaho said the coach would have work on the mistakes noticed at the AFCON.

He added: “They didn’t do well in AFCON and we all saw the performance, but then the coach would have noticed things and work on it, where they are lacking and where they are wrong, he would have work on them. “For the players too, they know how important the competition is to their career and they won’t want to disappoint.

It all depends on preparation, and I am sure the coach will invite some players that will help the team.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2022: We’ve learnt our lessons, says Pinnick

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria has learnt a bitter lesson after their failure to defeat Sierra Leone over two legs in the recently played Africa Cup of Nations.   Speaking on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary, the former Delta State Sports commission […]
Sports

Klopp: Aston Villa wanted it more and that is something I don’t like

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jürgen Klopp watched his Liverpool team crash to an extraordinary 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa and questioned the lack of reaction after a grisly early concession, and the desire of his players. The manager had lost his first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson, to a shoulder injury in training – he will be out for four to six […]
Sports

EPL: Tuchel set to drop Lukaku against Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

  Romelu Lukaku has been dropped for Chelsea’s game against Liverpool, BBC Sport understands. In an interview recorded several weeks ago but aired on Thursday, Belgium striker Lukaku said he was “not happy” with his bit-part role under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel earlier this season. He added he would like to return to Inter Milan, who he […]

Leave a Comment