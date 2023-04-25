Elaho To Flying Eagles: Don’t Be Afraid Of Brazil, Italy

Former international, Friday Elaho, has decried the popular notion of Nigerians that the Flying Eagles are in a group of death after the draws for the fast-approaching FIFA U-20 World Cup was conducted, as he said Nigeria should not be afraid of any team.

While agreeing that the U-20 team are in a tough group, he however said they should be able to navigate their way out of the group. At the draws conducted at the House of FIFA in Zurich on Friday, the Flying Eagles was drawn against five- time champions Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic in Group D of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, a group everyone termed Group of Death.

Speaking with New Telegraph on the phone, Elaho said with proper preparations, Nigeria will get far in Argentina, the venue of the World cup. “When people keep talking about group of death, I don’t understand,” he said. “We are also a team and a country too, and we should be feared also.

We Should not be afraid of Brazil or any team and I think we can advance from that group; it just depends on our preparation. “We need to prepare very well. It is a tough group no doubt, but then I think we can move out of the group.”

While accepting the fact that the Coach Ladan Bosso-led team had a tournament to forget at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations where the team finished third after losing to the eventual winner, Senegal and runners up, The Gambia, Elaho said the coach would have work on the mistakes noticed at the AFCON.

He added: “They didn’t do well in AFCON and we all saw the performance, but then the coach would have noticed things and work on it, where they are lacking and where they are wrong, he would have work on them. “For the players too, they know how important the competition is to their career and they won’t want to disappoint.

It all depends on preparation, and I am sure the coach will invite some players that will help the team.”