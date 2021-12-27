Elahor hails Eagles’ 28-man AFCON list

…Says new foreign coach should not take team to Cameroon

Former national team midfielder, Friday Elahor, has thumbed up the 28-man list of the Super Eagles players invited for the fast approaching Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Speaking with New Telegraph, Elahor said the team was not going for jamboree and there was need to bring in all the best players available. According to him, it is good to see almost all the players that have been involved in the qualifiers and the coming of few players who have been fringe players in the team. “We are not going to Cameroon for jamboree and we need to have all our players available,” he said.

“I just heard about the list and with the players invited, we have the arsenal to achieve something great. “Although I am not really comfortable with some fringe players invited although they have been in and out of the team in the past, I think the coach know why he invited them. “The players should go there and make the nation proud because this is another opportunity for them to show the world that they are the best.” Meanwhile, ElahorhassaidtheNigeria Football Federation should not make the mistake of asking a new coach to handle the team at the AFCON. He says since Eguavoen has been put there as interim coach, he should be allowed to take the team to Cameroon while the new coach take over immediately for the World Cup qualifiers. He added: “It is not a good idea to handle the team over to a new coach immediately.

“This is a competition where you have few days to prepare the team, so it might be counter productive asking a new coach to handle the team. Let Eguavoen do the job and the new coach might as well watch the players to know what to do in the future.” Nigeria will be playing against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Cameroon with the AFCON starting on January 9 till February 6, 2022. SUPER EAGLES’ SQUAD FOR 33RD AFCON CAMEROON 2021 Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands) Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa) Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain) Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England)

