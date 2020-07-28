Eld’el-Kabir:  FCT shuts National Eid Prayer Ground

Few days to the celebration of the Eld’el-Kabir by Moslem faithful, the administration of the Federal capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday said it had shut the National Eid Prayer Ground located along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, banning any form of prayers there during the festivities.

New Telegraph learnt that the ban may not be unconnected with the fears that the COVID-19 pandemic would escalate in the Territory should a large congregation be allowed to gather for prayers.

FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello directed that Muslim faithful should pray at their neighbourhood mosques and not think of congregating at the Eid ground.

While he warned that the prayers and any other activities regarding the festivities in the mosque should not exceed one hour, he also said that religious leaders must ensure that all COVID-19 protocols were strictly observed.

Bello said: “There will be no Eid prayers at the National Eid Prayer Ground along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway (Airport Road).

“All worshippers are enjoined to hold Eid prayers in the premises of their neighborhood Juma’at mosques. Eid prayers should last for a maximum of one hour only between 8am and 10am.

“All other Eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as the extant guidelines on the closure of public parks, recreation, entertainment and sporting areas still subsists.

“Religious authorities are advised to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship. All other health and safety protocols regarding places of worship as earlier issued by the FCTA remain in effect.”

Like this: Like Loading...