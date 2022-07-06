News

Elder Chief (Mrs) Eunice Uzor Kalu

Posted on

Family members and eminent Nigerians from all walks of life gathered on Monday, July 4 to honour Elder Chief Mrs. Eunice Uzor Kalu (nee Odiukonamba), mother of the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who turned a year older. Expectedly, the event attracted creme-de-lacreme of society in an extraordinary occasion of grandeur, colour and pageantry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our Reporters

