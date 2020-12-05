News

Elders’ coalition: Buratai’s warning attempt to save Service Chiefs from sack

Some concerned elders in the country have accused the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai of allegedly using his warning against coup to divert the attention of the public from the worsening security situation in the country.
The elders, who operate under the aegis of the Coalition of Nigeria Elders for Peace and Good Governance (CONEPAGG), further described such an alarm as unnecessary, considering the fact that the military has shown all allegiance not only to President Muhammadu Buhari, but the entire constitutional orders in the country.
Specifically, the elders alleged that Army Chief’s warning was meant to curry favour from the President, with the sole aim of ensuring the continuous stay of the Service Chiefs.
In the statement, the elders described Buratai’s coup warning as the alleged  “distractive and diversionary statement meant to attract attention from the seat of power at a time the whole Nigeria is calling for their removal”.
The statement reads: “While we appreciate his right and authority to warn his officers against engaging in any act inimical to the growth and sustenance of democracy in our country, we must say that Nigerians and all its security services have moved beyond coup.
“The alarm by the Chief of Army Staff is imaginary, (allegedly) with desperate intent to divert attention of not only the President But also Nigerians who have all seen the clear failures of the security chiefs and have all come out with a resolve that they be shown the way out immediately.
“We wish to state here that no matter the (alleged) antics of the Buratai and his likes, Nigerians of good conscience have refused to be gullible to their antics which we consider unpatriotic to the country given the number of people dying and those harmed in one way or the order besides the unquantifiable destructions of both public and private assets.
“But this time, this has failed. We  demand the immediate sack of the Service Chiefs who have overstayed their welcome and also bereft of fresh ideas.
“We humbly once again, call on the president to listen to the voice of reason by sacking the Service Chiefs with a view not only to injecting fresh ideas into solutions to the insecurity in the country but also transform our security sector.
“The president must as a matter of urgency, replace them with younger officers with the zeal and commitment to perform.
“We reiterate our earlier call on the National Assembly not to pass the 2020 Budget until the president respects its resolution on the sack of the Service Chiefs.”

