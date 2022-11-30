Elder’s Corner: Voyage of return, discovery, documenting Nigerian music icons

From the coluorful, celebratory sounds of Juju to the politicised urgency of Afrobeat, Nigerian musicians have, no doubt, spearheaded some of Africa’s most prominent musical movements. And, oftentimes, their work formed the backdrop against which the nation blossomed.

“So what happened to the pioneering artists who rose to prominence during the country’s halcyon years – and continued to endure when it faltered?” ‘Elders Corner’, a documentary film by US-based Nigerian writer, producer, director, Siji Awoyinka, takes viewers through a voyage of return and discovery, an epic tale of survival, using music to reconnect the past to the present. As Siji notes, in Nigeria’s powerful oral tradition, vital historical information passes through generations by storytelling, proverbial sayings and songs.

Thus, “music forms an essential part of this tradition, a platform showcasing to the world who we truly are.” Born in London to Nigerian parents, singer-songwriter-producer, Siji spent his formative years in Lagos during the 1970s oil boom when the city was a bustling metropolis of bright colors and sounds. Political turmoil in the 1980s, however, drove Siji and his family back to London once again and from there, propelled him into a global existence never returning to his homeland for 23 years. Written and directed by Siji Awoyinka, ‘Elders Corner’ is a poignant story of return and discovery through memory and music.

Produced by Siji Awoyinka and a Nigerian-German musician, producer and social activist, Ade Bantu, co-produced by Tunji Ladoja, Abby Ogunsanya, Kay Hung and Edel Kelly, the documentary film, which has won several awards and had featured in international film festivals, had its Nigerian premiere recently at the Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi, Lagos, begins with an encounter in New York City with one of Siji’s childhood friends, who is an audiophile and rare vinyl collector. Osita pulls out one of his latest finds—a rare classic by Fatai Rolling Dollar filled with swirling guitars, lilting melodies and the unmistakable rhythms of a bygone era—and Siji is instantly seduced. Beckoned by a wave of nostalgia, he begins planning a trip to Lagos to confront the past and find out what has come of Nigeria’s long forgotten musical heroes.

Upon landing, Lagos feels familiar yet strangely foreign. Still he pushes ahead to journey deep into the country in search of its legendary musical pioneers. Chief among these is Highlife bandleader and trumpeter, E.C. Arinze who still has an unmistakable twinkle in his eyes as he fondly puts his lips to his horn filling the screen with his classic, ‘Nike Nike’. Although he claims to not have touched his trumpet in years, it is clear that his musical chops and his memory have remained intact, as he begins to wax lyrical about his humble origins, his decision in 1952 to leave his profession as a teacher to pursue a music career in Lagos and his subsequent fortunes, traveling throughout West Africa performing for visiting foreign dignitaries.

Through Arinze’s story and interviews with other living legends; Victor Olaiya, Joni Haastrop, Fatai Rolling Dollar, and Jimi Solanke, the film paints a picture of a jubilant time. In 1960, Nigeria gains its independence from Britain and Highlife perfectly captures the prevailing mood of optimism, hope, and national unity. King Sonny Brown and Tony Odili evoke this moment, by giving impromptu performances of music from that era. The film then retells how many Nigerian professionals sought training abroad and then returned home to help build the nation.

Singer, Mary Afi Usuah recounts how she was among the lucky few chosen to study as an opera singer at the prestigious Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Rome. Following her studies, she went on to tour with diverse acts such as Led Zeppelin, and Deep Purple.

But with lines of disappointment on her face, she reflects on how she forsook a burgeoning international music career to return home to serve country and flag: “I had to come home. I had to make a total break and I said well, if I am going back, then I must forget Italy, I must forget everything, everybody and that’s what it did cost me.”

Through carefully selected archival footage and pictures, the film sets the context for understanding Mary’s disappointment, by weaving an account of how power struggles, corruption, and ethnic tensions in the newly independent nation quickly led to a bloody coup and the Biafran civil war (1966-1970). Breaking out into Eddie Okwedy’s bitter sweet 1972 classic “Happy Survival”, musicians testify to how the cultural soul of the nation suffered. The years after the civil war are marked by reconciliation and a desire to move forward.

The oil boom years see the country awash in money, and Juju, a new style of music which fuses traditional Yoruba rhythms with western instrumentation. Popular among Nigeria’s elite, Lagosians display their wealth by lavishly “spraying” Naira bills on artists like Ebenezer Obey (featured prominently) and King Sunny Ade. The film culminates with a remembrance of FESTAC, the controversial, international black arts festival hosted by Nigeria in 1977. Victor Uwaifo and Mary Afi-Usuah recount how it was a joyous display of black homecoming and culture from all corners of the globe, while others reflect on how it was a pointless waste of money that kicked off a string of brutal military regimes and bloody coups that irreparably damaged the Nigeria music industry.

Woven throughout this denouement is Siji’s personal search for reconciliation with the past. Through coordinated recording studio sessions with some of the surviving musical icons, the film conjures a way for everyone to savor once again, everything that is sweet about the past. The live studio performances reveal how their collective tragedies — Siji’s, the musicians, the nation—meet in the present with music and sound as vehicles for healing. Elders Corner is not only a voyage of return and discovery; it’s an epic tale of survival and the undeniable power of music to reconnect the present.

“I was born in London to Nigerian parents and taken to Lagos when I turned 5. I vividly recollect those 12 early years via the immersive presence of rhythms and sounds. From the celebratory percussion of Juju music to the cries of street hawkers peddling wares, Lagos’ unique sonic footprint defies easy categorization,” said Siji, a multidisciplinary aural and visual storyteller. The concept for Elder’s Corner, according to him, was born when an audiophile friend, who owned a prized collection of rare African music on vinyl, returned from one of his crate digging exploits and invited him over for a listening session. “That fateful evening, among the records he played me was a badly scratched 7”, which featured a rare recording by the Nigerian singer/ guitarist, Fatai Rolling Dollar called “Won Kere Si Number Wa”. A powerful wave of nostalgia swept over me. Awestruck, I thought: who are these musical griots and what had become of them? Thus began my journey back home after almost 23 years away, to seek them out and to revisit my childhood.

At its heart, Elder’s Corner is a voyage of return and discovery, an epic tale of survival, using music to reconnect the past to the present. In Nigeria’s powerful oral tradition, vital historical information passes through generations by storytelling, proverbial sayings and songs. Music forms an essential part of this tradition, a platform showcasing to the world who we truly are. “For well over a decade, I traveled the country and beyond, seeking out and capturing the stories of Nigeria’s long forgotten music pioneers. Among them Juju maestro Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey and guitar wizard, Sir Victor Uwaifo.

Their collective journeys mirrored that of the nation, through its triumphs and upheavals and put my own childhood into sharper perspective. Shockingly though, few owned any copies of their old recordings. So we had them recreate some of their old classics in the same studio where they were originally recorded (Afrodesia Studios, Lagos). These intimate sessions feature prominently in the film and help lend even greater weight to their moving stories.” He added, “Presently, the global recognition enjoyed by a new wave of Nigerian artists is contextualised by pervasive narratives of corruption, poverty, and Islamic extremism.

Elder’s Corner offers a rarely seen, home grown alternative vision of our culture, our joy, and our humanity by honoring the legacies of our musical forebears whose pioneering efforts paved the roads we now walk.” Given the wide diversity of Nigeria’s people, language, music and culture, Elder’s Corner features a number of the country’s key music icons (both the living and deceased), many of who have to a large extent contributed significantly to the social and cultural fabric of the nation as revealed in their work.

These key music icons include: trumpeter, bandleader, E.C. Arinze, Mary Afi Usuah; Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu, popularly known as Lijadu Sisters; Victor Olaiya; Sir Victor Uwaifor and others. On why he decided to embark on Elders Corner, Siji noted that in a country with a rich oral tradition where vital historical information is handed down from generation to generation in the form of poetry, praise songs and music, the critical need to capture and preserve the stories and journeys of these legendary, musical griots cannot be overstated. “This was driven home during the early stages of the project when intensive research efforts yielded very little by way of archival material (aural, visual or otherwise) on any of them. The groundbreaking efforts of these iconic figures helped define the sound of an era and that of the African continent.

They collectively influenced a great number of musicians, artists, poets, writers, actors and music lovers the world over and represent the very last of a bygone era. “’Elder’s Corner’ will act as a noteworthy, modern day, oral and visual archival document from which the present and successive generations of music lovers the world over, can benefit and learn from for decades to come. By showcasing the rise to prominence and notable achievements of these icons, we can help to raise awareness about the urgent need to preserve their work and honor their legacies.”

