Elders’ Forum congratulates Osinbajo

The Lagos State Police Command has warned owners of abandoned vehicles parked at Badagry Police Divisio, to remove them within 21 days after this publication or lose them to the public through auction.

 

They are ‘ scrap’ vehicles – Toyota Corolla saloon car, gray colour, unregistered; Nissan Sunny saloon car, red colour, with registration number SU303AAA; Nissan Sunny car, black colour, marked DA902MUS and Nissan Blue Bird, wine colour, with registration number DU64AAA.

 

The NSCDC Commandant, Mr Gabriel Abbafi, applauded the meeting which was held at Ajao Estate, saying it would help in cementing synergy between security organisations. Abbafi noted that it was also a forum to discuss and find ways to ensure the country’s security.

 

According to him, the forum was an interactive session for stakeholders in the private security companies. He said: “We are not happy with the sort of personnel employed by some security guard companies. Most of these guards are not trained.

80-year-old father of LG Chairman regain freedom

Eighty-year-old Pa Napoleon Alale, father of the Sagbama Local Government Area Chairman, Embeleakpo Alale, has regained freedom after spending about three months in the den of his kidnappers. A statement issued by the media aid of Embeleakpo, Nikade Anderson, confirmed that on Tuesday. The statement revealed that the abductors handed over the octogenarian at Otuokpoti […]
Troops kill 52 bandits in Zamfara –DHQ

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed at least 52 suspected bandits in Zamfara State. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said in a statement that it was continuation of aggressive clearance operations.   The DHQ added that 16 motorcycles, arms and ammunition, among others, were recovered during the operation. It said the operation, which was carried […]
Again, Lagos goes tough on traffic offenders, auctions 83 vehicles

*As Task Force declares war on ‘One Chance’ operators, urchins As the war against traffic offences continue to gain momentum, the Lagos State Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the state’s Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit Monday auctioned another set of vehicles numbering about 83.   This was even as the Chairman […]

