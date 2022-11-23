News

Elders, Olanipekun demand end to Ekiti Assembly crisis

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Ekiti Council of Elders and a legal luminary Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) yesterday called for peace in the crisis-hit Ekiti State House of Assembly. This followed the sacking of Gboyega Aribisogan as Speaker on Monday and his replacement by Mrs Bunmi Adelugba. In a statement by their Secretary General Niyi Ajibulu on behalf of President Joseph Oluwasanmi, the elders expressed concerns over the “unnecessary power wrangling in the legislature”. According to them, it is expedient for the House to elect a new headship but not in a manner that denigrates the Ekiti core values of straightforwardness, selflessness, dedication, dignity and with decorum.

They said: “The Council of Elders is concerned that at this critical period when the citizens are groaning under high inflation on goods and services, unemployment, insecurity and neat collapse of our med networks, the honorable members ought to be focused on constructive engagements with the new administration in addressing these challenges.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Traders to Ikpeazu: Save us from BIR men’s illegal taxation, harassment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Traders at Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru) in Aba South Local Government Area, Abia State have pleaded with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to intervene in alleged incessant harassment by personnel of the State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR).   The traders who came in their numbers to Sunday Telegraph told our correspondent that for some months now, […]
News

NAFDAC blames fake drugs influx on removal of personnel from ports

Posted on Author Philp Nyam

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has blamed the influx of fake, substandard and unregistered products on the removal of its personnel from ports. Director General of NAFDAC, Dr. Mojisola Adeyeye, who yesterday appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Health Services to defend the agency’s budget, said the […]
News

Top Trump aide, Kellyanne Conway, to leave White House

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway, Trump’s campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid, then became […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica