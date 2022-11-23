Elders, Olanipekun demand end to Ekiti Assembly crisis

The Ekiti Council of Elders and a legal luminary Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) yesterday called for peace in the crisis-hit Ekiti State House of Assembly. This followed the sacking of Gboyega Aribisogan as Speaker on Monday and his replacement by Mrs Bunmi Adelugba. In a statement by their Secretary General Niyi Ajibulu on behalf of President Joseph Oluwasanmi, the elders expressed concerns over the “unnecessary power wrangling in the legislature”. According to them, it is expedient for the House to elect a new headship but not in a manner that denigrates the Ekiti core values of straightforwardness, selflessness, dedication, dignity and with decorum.

They said: “The Council of Elders is concerned that at this critical period when the citizens are groaning under high inflation on goods and services, unemployment, insecurity and neat collapse of our med networks, the honorable members ought to be focused on constructive engagements with the new administration in addressing these challenges.”

