Body & Soul

Elders should be at forefront of discouraging rape –OAP, Alawode-James

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Popular on-air personality, Olajumoke Alawode- James has weighed in on the alleged rape charges levelled on actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha as regards those insisting that he be forgiven.

 

On her social media handle, Olajumoke wonders why ‘elders’ who ought to help discourage crime, are always the first, to beg parents of rape victims, to drop the case. “If you have been raped and “enjoyed” it, leave other victims to fight their own cases. Let’s discourage the rape culture, rather than enable it! Forgive your child’s murderer, but don’t prevent the law from punishing offenders.

 

The video of the sexual assault of a minor is not enough for rapists and their enablers. They want to see a video of the offender, putting his penis forcefully in the girl’s vagina,” she wrote.

 

According to her, rape is a common crime and it is only normal for rapists to push the agenda of other rapists, everywhere they can. “Many are guilty themselves and keep on supporting offenders; to discourage more rape victims from speaking out!

 

They may be successful now, but the universe will repay them. God is a just God. No sinner will go unpunished,” she added.

 

Olajumoke, a popular TV host of Your View on Television continental, was reacting to the statement by actress, Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, narrating how comedienne Princess, refused to listen to her pleas to drop the alleged rape case she filed against her colleague Baba Ijesha.

 

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Iya Rainbow said she did everything humanly possible to get Princess not to escalate the case but she did not succumb.

 

She said, “it was her wish for the comedienne to allow the case to be settled without going to court but sadly, Princess chose not to accept her please.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ghanian filmmaker Exposes His ‘sex for roles’ antics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sex-for-roles in the movie industry is one topic that many actresses avoid. Just as many have denied that it exists, a few has been able to speak up about it.   The recent interview with Ghanaian movie director Michael Kwaku Ola where he admitted that as a filmmaker, he would sleep with budding female stars […]
Body & Soul

Ibikunle Amosun, wife mark wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

While marriage is an institution ordered by God, some have good tales of it to tell and vice versa, depending on the choice of spouse they made.   As for the immediate past Governor of Ogun State, who is presently a member of the national assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and his beautiful better wife, Olufunsho, […]
Body & Soul Echante

Avant garde style with trench coats

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Trench coats, hats, skin tight tops and pants are the kind of fashion seen on the pages of magazines. Now, they are the kind fashion influencers show off on their social media handles. Although, trench coats are mostly worn in countries with cold weather, these jackets have found their way into every season fashion. There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica