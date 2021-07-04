Elders should be at forefront of discouraging rape –OAP, Alawode-James

Popular on-air personality, Olajumoke Alawode- James has weighed in on the alleged rape charges levelled on actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha as regards those insisting that he be forgiven.

On her social media handle, Olajumoke wonders why ‘elders’ who ought to help discourage crime, are always the first, to beg parents of rape victims, to drop the case. “If you have been raped and “enjoyed” it, leave other victims to fight their own cases. Let’s discourage the rape culture, rather than enable it! Forgive your child’s murderer, but don’t prevent the law from punishing offenders.

The video of the sexual assault of a minor is not enough for rapists and their enablers. They want to see a video of the offender, putting his penis forcefully in the girl’s vagina,” she wrote.

According to her, rape is a common crime and it is only normal for rapists to push the agenda of other rapists, everywhere they can. “Many are guilty themselves and keep on supporting offenders; to discourage more rape victims from speaking out!

They may be successful now, but the universe will repay them. God is a just God. No sinner will go unpunished,” she added.

Olajumoke, a popular TV host of Your View on Television continental, was reacting to the statement by actress, Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, narrating how comedienne Princess, refused to listen to her pleas to drop the alleged rape case she filed against her colleague Baba Ijesha.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Iya Rainbow said she did everything humanly possible to get Princess not to escalate the case but she did not succumb.

She said, “it was her wish for the comedienne to allow the case to be settled without going to court but sadly, Princess chose not to accept her please.”

Like this: Like Loading...