Elders to Buhari: Act on Nigerians’ wishes,  NASS’ resolutions

…protection of citizens’ lives, property must be prioritised

Some patriotic elders under the auspices of Conference of Concerned Nigeria Elders have, for the umpteenth time, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider his decision to keep the Service Chiefs despite perceived worsening state of insecurity in the country.

In their estimation, the Service Chiefs, like other human beings, were not indispensable, hence the need to replace them with a new set of senior officers with fresh ideas and perspectives.

According to the elders, security situation in the country has continued to becloud the laudable achievements of the President Buhari-led administration.

The elders tasked the president to see reason with the almost unanimous calls by majority of Nigerians as well as recent resolutions of the two chambers of the National Assembly for the sack of the Service Chiefs for efficient security management in the country.

While expressing concerns over the president’s failure to relieve the military heads of their positions, they said: “We find President Buhari’s inaction over the sack of the Service Chiefs and other recommendations on security very disturbing and abnormal hence, we passionately appealed to him to rethink and save the country from further loss of lives and property.”

They explained that:”We issue this statement to state our position on a pertinent national issue that has become embarrassing to our dear country and which has put us to shame even among our immediate brothers in the West African sub region.

“It is the issue of security of life and property which is deteriorating daily, and which Mr President has deliberately refused to act according to the demands of Nigerians.

“We wish to categorically say that it is not normal for a whole country to be speaking with one voice that the service chiefs should not only be sacked but also that the entire security architecture be rejigged, and Mr President would remain adamant and less concerned.”

