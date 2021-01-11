News

Elders to Buhari: Act on Nigerians’ wishes,  NASS’ resolutions

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…protection of citizens’ lives, property must be prioritised

Some patriotic elders under the auspices of Conference of Concerned Nigeria Elders have, for the umpteenth time, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider his decision to keep the Service Chiefs despite perceived worsening state of insecurity in the country.
In their estimation, the Service Chiefs, like other human beings, were not indispensable, hence the need to replace them with a new set of senior officers with fresh ideas and perspectives.
According to the elders, security situation in the country has continued to becloud the laudable achievements of the President Buhari-led administration.
The elders tasked the president to see reason with the almost unanimous calls by majority of Nigerians as well as recent resolutions of the two chambers of the National Assembly for the sack of the Service Chiefs for efficient security management in the country.
While expressing concerns over the president’s failure to relieve the military heads of their positions, they said: “We find President Buhari’s inaction over the sack of the Service Chiefs and other recommendations on security very disturbing and abnormal hence, we  passionately appealed to him to rethink and save the country from further loss of lives and property.”
They explained that:”We issue this statement to state our position on a pertinent national issue that has become embarrassing to our dear country and which has put us to shame even among our immediate brothers in the West African sub region.
“It is the issue of security of life and property which is deteriorating daily, and which Mr President has deliberately refused to act according to the demands of Nigerians.
“We wish to categorically say that it is not normal for a whole country to be speaking with one voice that the service chiefs should not only be sacked but also that the entire security architecture be rejigged, and Mr President would remain adamant and less concerned.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

PSC: A’Court nullifies provision of Police Act 2020

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that “the Court of Appeal has declared that the Police Act 2020, enacted in September this year as it affects the constitutional mandate of the Commission is unconstitutional and void”. According to the Commission, the appellate court held that the said provision of the Act was in conflict […]
News

Election: Ohanaeze crisis worsens as sacked scribe convenes Imeobi

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The confusion trailing proposed January 2021 election of Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is now assuming a crisis dimension as the suspended secretary general of the body, Barr. Uche Okwukwu has summoned another Imeobi (inner caucus) meeting in Owerri, Imo state for today. This is coming after a similar one held in Enugu, chaired by […]
News

Borno killing: Rejig security architecture, Atiku tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed shock over the killing of 43 rice farmers in Jere Local Government of Borno State and called for a rejig of the nation’s security architecture. Atiku made his position known in a message he posted on his Twitter handle, @Atiku. The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica